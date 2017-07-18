Callout to Fisher Body Craftsman Guild Alumni

Imagine your personal collection containing all of your favorite automobiles. For most of us, the reality of owning all of our favorite cars is not possible due to “monetary resources.” However, many have turned to creating automotive miniatures making their dream collections attainable.

While many of us have built a model or two in our younger days, there is a group of builders that have taken their building to a new level. Many builders spend countless hours and even a fair bit of money pursuing their automotive dreams in a smaller format.

The organizers of the Dayton Concours d’Elegance have recognized the significance of this segment of the car collector hobby and for the past four years have invited model builders to display their scale creations during the Concours event. Once again the Dayton Concours d’Elegance will host a model car display on September 17, 2017.

As an added bonus, the model car display organizers would like to extend and invitation to any Fisher Craftsman’s Guild alumni to bring their Guild models and memorabilia to be placed in a special Guild display during the event.

The Guild display will be located inside the Dicke Transportation Center at the beautiful Carillon Park in Dayton, Ohio. Covered display tables and chairs will be provides for entrants displaying their models.

If you are a Fisher Craftsman’s Guild Alumni who would like to be part of this event, please contact:

Randy Derr

4068 Glenberry Circle

Belabors, OH 45305

(937) 848-1021

rdlderr@aol.com

Entries are due by August 1st.