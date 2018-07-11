Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance 2018 Best of Show winners

CINCINNATI, OH – The 41st annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, held Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Cincinnati’s historic Ault Park, celebrated the 70th anniversary of Porsche, with eight classes of Porsche ranging from the 1949 Gmund Coupe to the newest advanced sports cars, as well as the 70th anniversary of the introduction of the iconic Jaguar XK series – XK 120/140/150 – and Vintage Scooters, a nostalgic remembrance of unique personal transportation. The show also featured thirteen classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles with over 200 vehicles on display.

2018 Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Best of Show Winners

The William K. Victor Best of Show Concours d’Elegance was awarded to a 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Coupe, owned by R.H. Grant III of Dayton, Ohio; The Roy O. Sweeney Best of Show Esprit de Sport was awarded to a 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica, owned by Kevin Cogan of Louisville, Kentucky. To view images of the Best of Show winners and all other class winners, go to http://ohioconcours.com.

The 2019 Cincinnati Concours

The 42nd annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019.The featured theme for 2019 is “Mid-Century Modern – American Style,” showcasing the unique and diverse designs of America’s automobiles of the middle twentieth century, from tail fins and jet age-inspired features, to pastel paints and heavy chrome. Special display classes include Survivors, Ninety-Five Years of Morris Garage (MG), Asian Tuner Cars and the 100th Anniversary of Bentley, along with thirteen classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.

For more information and to see images from the 2018 show, go to https://www.facebook.com/cincinnaticoncours/, https://twitter.com/CincyConcours or http://www.ohioconcours.com/.

About the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is one of the most anticipated classic car show events in the United States. The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Foundation, a 501(c) (3) organization manages the event with all proceeds benefiting the Arthritis Foundation, with a special focus on Juvenile Arthritis (JA). To find out more about the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, visit http://www.ohioconcours.com. For more information about the Arthritis Foundation, go to http://www.arthritis.org/.