Classic Cars starring on TCM

On July 25th Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will be showing seven classic car movies from the 1950s that place the cars at center stage. From the Ford V8 in ‘The Hot Rod Gang’ (1958), to the Jaguar XK 120 in ‘The Fast and the Furious’ (1954), and the Mercury Coupe from ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ (1955), these films became iconic for their dangerous but thrilling depiction of cars.

Please see the schedule below and tune in to Turner Classic Movies.

Tuesday, July 25 – ‘50s Car Culture

8:00 PM – Hot Rod (1950)

9:30 PM – Hot Rod Gang (1958)

11:00 PM – The Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)

12:15 AM – Hot Cars (1956)

1:30 AM – The Fast and the Furious (1954)

3:00 AM – Rebel Without A Cause (1955)

5:00 AM – Jalopy (1953)

www.tcm.com