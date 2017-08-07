Early Ford V-8 Museum expansion is underway

Heavy equipment is on site prepping the soil to create a solid base for two major additions which will triple the size of the facility at the Early Ford V-8 Museum in Auburn, IN.

After an extremely wet Winter and early Spring, work has finally begun and things are moving along quickly.

To view weekly update photos of the project, visit our website: www.fordv8foundation.org

Help the Early Ford V-8 Museum finish the job!

Your support is crucial to help complete this extraordinary expansion. On their website you’ll see details of our Capital Campaigns: Buy the Foot, Naming Opportunities and Pave the Way Commemorative Brick Campaign. You can also buy Raffle Tickets on an original 1939 Mercury! Act soon — the drawing is October 6th.

Any donation to the Building Fund stays in the Building Fund and goes toward the construction of this expansion. Call 260-927-8022 or visit www.fordv8foundation.org to see how you can help out.

Help turn the photo above into….

http://www.fordv8foundation.org/

EARLY FORD V-8 FOUNDATION MUSEUM

5634 C. R. 11A

AUBURN, IN 46706

Currently, hours are: 9-5 Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays.

Adults $5; Seniors $4; Children 7–12 $3, Children under 7 free,

Foundation members and spouses free. Group rates available by appointment.