‘The Final Finish Line’ to be unveiled June 10th

Indianapolis – The Crown Hill Heritage Foundation and the Indiana Racing Memorial Association (IRMA) have announced that they will unveil “The Final Finish Line,” a yard of bricks that contains original Culver bricks from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 10, 2018. The public is invited to attend this free event.

The “Final Finish Line” is a tribute to the four founders of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the racing legends at rest within Crown Hill Cemetery. The “Final Finish Line” will lie within view of Speedway founder Carl Fisher’s mausoleum and IRMA’s “Crown Hill Racing Legends” historic marker that was dedicated in 2017.

“IRMA is dedicated to telling the story of why Indiana is known as ‘The Racing Capitol of the World’,” said IRMA Co-Founder Brian Hasler. “Nowhere on earth are so many racing legends laid to rest. The ‘Final Finish Line’ is a fitting tribute to the men and women that have built a sport for which Indiana is known around the world.”

The “Final Finish Line” is inspired by the bricks that were commissioned by Carl Fisher to build the Speedway, which opened in 1909. A ‘Yard of Bricks’ continues to represent the Start/Finish line for the Indianapolis 500, the Brickyard 400 and other racing events at the Speedway.

The dedication event will include Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, 42-year veteran of the IMS Radio Network Howdy Bell, and IMS Historian Donald Davidson.

The event will also feature the oldest surviving official pace car, a 1915 Packard, from the personal collection of Alan Strong; the first winning car in the Marmon Wasp courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum; a vintage Miller; a replica of Wilbur Shaw’s winning Maserati; and a replica of Parnelli Jones’ winning 1963 car. Following the unveiling, the 1915 pace car will cross the “Final Finish Line.” Guests will also be treated to refreshments and the opportunity to visit Crown Hill’s racing legends.

“IRMA has placed thirty-six historic race-themed markers in Indiana since 2013, including the Crown Hill Racing Legends marker,” said Hasler. “We want to thank the Crown Hill Heritage Foundation and the Chris MacAllister family for making the ‘Final Finish Line’ a reality and in helping to tell Indiana’s story in racing.”

When: Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Where: Crown Hill Cemetery near Section 13 Directions: Follow the White Line painted on the road from either entrance to the event site cones

More Info: Marty Davis at Crown Hill Cemetery

CROWN HILL CEMETERY is the third largest cemetery in the country and is the burial site of such famous people as President Benjamin Harrison, poet James Whitcomb Riley, Colonel Eli Lilly, 14 U.S. senators, 11 Indiana governors, 3 U.S. Vice Presidents and 25 Indiana mayors.

THE INDIANA RACING MEMORIAL ASSOCIATION (IRMA), is a non-profit organization whose mission is to recognize the historically significant individuals, events, locations, and race tracks that have made Indiana the “Racing Capitol of the World.”