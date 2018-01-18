Hagerty launches ‘Insider’ app in time for Arizona auctions

App arms auction-goers with up-to-the-minute market info; Arizona auctions expected to continue market momentum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – Hagerty launched a free app to help collector car auction-goers make smarter buying decisions by helping them research and track vehicles they’re interested in.

The Hagerty Insider app, available initially on iOS, will include auction run lists, published pre-sale estimates, past sales data of similar cars, and Hagerty’s industry-leading valuation estimates. Soon after run lists become available, Hagerty Insider displays available vehicle details, including lot number, vehicle identification number (VIN), make, model, year, body style, and engine. Once a vehicle crosses the auction block, the app will update with the high bid amount and the sale/no sale status of the lot.

“When I’ve been at auctions in the past, this is exactly the kind of information I wished I had in the palm of my hand,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “This real-time, modern approach also increases car value transparency in the market, which is always a good thing.”

The Hagerty Insider app is currently an auction tool but will expand to include other functions useful to the collector car enthusiast. The app will be available on the Android operating system soon.

Arizona auction-watchers will get the first chance to try out the app. Hagerty forecasts overall auction totals for the Arizona auctions to reach $255 million. While 2017 was sluggish for the first nine months, buyer activity picked up following the annual Monterey auctions last August. The expected seasonal downturn the market usually sees in the fall never happened, and some dealers reported October and November as the best months of 2017. This momentum is expected to continue in 2018.

All these factors considered, forecasted totals mark a two-percent drop versus 2017. The overall number of million-dollar lots is down slightly, and there are fewer than half as many cars in the $2-$10 million range, compared to 2017. Slight changes in the amount of multi-million dollar vehicles has a drastic impact on the overall figures.

Registration is required to save vehicles to the Insider’s watch list, and the same log-in for Hagerty.com can be used in the app for direct access to:

Valuation – Full mobile access to the Hagerty Price Guide for expertly curated information.

Live auction results – Beginning with the Arizona auctions in January, get real-time results as live auction vehicles cross the block.

Watch list – Add favorite vehicles to a watch list to learn which auction companies are offering your favorite vehicles and track the results of specific cars of interest.

The Hagerty Insider App can be downloaded from the iOS app in the app store, or visit www.hagerty.com for more information.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is a worldwide automotive brand dedicated to the love of driving. We are the world’s largest specialty insurance provider for classic vehicles of all kinds. The Hagerty Valuation Tool is widely viewed by the vintage car community and automotive media as the gold standard for current values and market trend insights. Hagerty, the magazine, is among the highest circulation car magazines in the country. Hagerty’s “The Barn Find Hunter” is among the most popular automobile focused shows on YouTube with more than 230,000 subscribers. Hagerty also offers Hagerty Plus, the industry’s most comprehensive roadside service, and prides itself on preserving and expanding our automotive heritage through the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and numerous youth outreach programs. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.