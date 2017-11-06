Prized Mercedes cars on exhibit at Gilmore Car Museum

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. _ Two ultra-rare Mercedes-Benz automobiles will be showcased through April 2018 at the Gilmore Car Museum.

Both vehicles are German-built Mercedes-Benz 540K models, which were introduced at the Paris Motor Show in 1936. The Mercedes-Benz 540K models displayed at the Gilmore Car Museum include an original 1936 Special Roadster with only 10,000 miles and a 1938 Sport Tourer that had been hidden away in a basement bunker in East Germany during the Cold War and only discovered decades later.

The 1936 Mercedes 540K Special Roadster was sold new to U.S. resident Reginald Sinclaire, heir to the Corning Glass fortune, a World War I flying ace and noted car collector. This 10,000-mile factory left-hand-drive Special Roadster has only changed hands three times and is considered the most original survivor in existence.

Also joining the Museum exhibit is a 1938 Mercedes Offener Tourenwagen (Sport Tourer) of which only two were ever built.

The Gilmore Car Museum near Kalamazoo displays nearly 400 vehicles year-round and currently offers two additional special interest exhibits — muscle cars and vintage trucks — that run through April. Learn more at www.GilmoreCarMuseum.org.

