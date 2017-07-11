Historic Indy Cars to be featured at Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance

On August 6th the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance will have a selection of significant Indy Cars.

Winning Historic Indy Cars

Both the 1923 and 1947 Indianapolis 500 winning cars will be on display, courtesy of the collection of Dana Mecum. These two cars actually achieved three wins. Mauri Rose won in both 1947 and ‘48 in the front drive Offy-powered Blue Crown Special. This car has been called one of the ten most important cars in Indy history.

In addition, the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance welcomes Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s 1914 Duesenberg, thanks to the Dedrick family of West Bend, WI. Mrs. Dedrick is the great-granddaughter of Edward Mason who funded production of the first Duesenberg cars under the Mason name. In 1914 the Indy 500 was only in its third year when young Eddie Rickenbacker took this Duesenberg to 10th place. He then piloted the car to a 1st place in the Sioux City 300. Mr. Rickenbacker would go on to become a WWI flying Ace with 26 aerial victories, and eventually purchase the Indianapolis Speedway.

The Duesenberg brothers ultimately achieved three Indianapolis wins with their cars. Later they would build some of the world’s greatest production supercars: models J, SJ and SSJ. This car marks the early days of the glorious Duesenberg career, and fully embodies the 2017 Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance theme “Speed: Then and Now.”

Weekend of Car Enthusiast Events in Milwaukee

The two-day Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for the first weekend in August at Veterans Park. The open Show & Glow by the Lake car show, a motor tour and the annual Style & Speed Social are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, followed by the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance is hosted by The Masterpiece Ltd. The Masterpiece Ltd. is organized and operated exclusively to support other public charities including, but not limited to, those operating in southeastern Wisconsin which provide medical and social service care and relief to underprivileged children and families through various motor vehicle-related fundraising events. Learn more at milwaukeeconcours.com