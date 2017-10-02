HVA releases documentary on the McGee Roadster

The Historic Vehicle Association released its documentary film, “The McGee Roadster: Hot Rod Legend.”

The film takes a deep dive into the birth of hot rodding in America — the trends, styles and history throughout the decades.

View never-before-seen photos and hear the behind-the-scenes story from hot rod legends and the men who created one of the most significant hot rods and modified cars ever built.

About the Historic Vehicle Association

The HVA is dedicated to preserving and sharing America’s automotive heritage. In 2014, the HVA established the National Historic Vehicle Register in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Heritage Documentation Programs and Library of Congress to document historically significant automobiles in America’s past. The HVA is supported by over 400,000 individual historic vehicle owners, key stakeholders and corporations, as well as individual benefactors. Please visit: historicvehicle.org