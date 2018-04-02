Kookie’s Kar at Mecum’s Indy auction, offered at no reserve

Kookie’s Kar, the long-lost famed T-bucket credited with starting the nationwide craze in the 1950s, will emerge from its decades in hiding this May to join the no-reserve offerings of the Jim Street Estate Collection as they cross the Mecum auction block at Dana Mecum’s 31st Original Spring Classic at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis May 15-19.

Kookie’s Kar is unanimously regarded in the Hot Rod community as the catalyst of the T-bucket craze that overtook the custom auto industry in the mid- to late-1950s. Built by the late Norm Grabowski and later occupying a star-car role in the hit private detective series “77 Sunset Strip” as actor Edd Byrnes’ personal driver, “Kookie’s Kar,” as it came to be known, is an icon among historically significant custom cars. Its sudden disappearance in the 1960s led to much speculation as to whether the car still existed at all, making its reemergence some 50-plus years later all the more intriguing.

To find out more about Kookie’s Kar and the May 15-19 auction in Indianapolis Click on the link below.

445 South Main Street

Walworth, WI 53184-8261

M-F 7AM-6PM CT // SAT 8AM-12PM CT

*All photos courtesy of Mecum Auctions