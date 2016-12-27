La Jolla Concours d’Elegance 2017

The weekend of April 7th through April 9th will mark the 13th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, featuring some of the world’s most exquisite automobile displays including the honored marque: Packard!

With the La Jolla Cove as a backdrop, this elite automotive inspired event offers a remarkable automobile showcase, fabulous shopping, five-star accommodations and unforgettable culinary experiences.

LA JOLLA, CA – Named as one of the top three most anticipated Concours in the world in the month of April by the prestigious British automotive magazine, Octane, La Jolla Concours d’Elegance has become a must-have “Save The Date” for automobile aficionados internationally.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, April 7, 2017 – Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Contemporary Classic Cocktail Party presented by Virtus Bank

Intimate soiree featuring extraordinary Rolls-Royce automobiles and incredible entertainment. Enjoy a fabulous hosted evening filled with lively libations, elevated bites, and Balvenie scotch tasting. This exclusive automotive event is the perfect way to start your world class weekend.



7:00 PM – 10:00 PM | Location The Lot| $150 per person through March 17th , $175 thereafter.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 – Jaguar Tour d’Elegance presented by BH Gold and Chubb

San Diego excursion that includes a scenic tour, with exclusive views of private collections, catered lunch and one-of-a-kind experiences. Limited to first 75 entries.



7:00 AM – 2:00 PM | $225 per car (Includes 2 people per vehicle)

Saturday, April 8, 2017 – Bentley VIP Reception presented by Fraser Yachts California

The Saturday night soiree will be held down on the field of the La Jolla Concours, take in the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean as you delight in delicious tastes from 15 of San Diego’s finest restaurants, taste creative cocktails from Hendricks’s Gin, and enjoy a hosted full bar while dancing unabashed under the moon lit sky.

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Ellen Browning Scripps Park (La Jolla Cove) | $200 per person through March 15th , $250 thereafter.

Sunday, April 9, 2017 – La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

This is once in a lifetime chance to view over 150 spectacular one-of-a-kind vehicles that will be displayed on the La Jolla Cove lawn along the breathtaking Pacific Coast Ocean. Enjoy live 30’s era swing music from Dave Patrone, see the world through rose colored glasses and enjoy the sweetness of the Concours in our NEW Champagne and Honey Tasting Garden.

VIP tickets include the above general admission benefits plus complimentary lunch from 15 incredible San Diego restaurants as well as Hosted Wines, Craft Beers, and Cocktails from 11 AM to 2 PM and a signed poster from the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance official artist Scott Jacobs.



9:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Ellen Browning Scripps Park (La Jolla Cove) | $60 general admission through March 15 , $65 thereafter| $70 general admission day of event | $150 VIP through March 15 , $175 thereafter | $200 VIP day of event

Ultimate VIP Ticket Package

Take the weekend and make it one to remember by taking advantage of the ultimate VIP package!

Ticket to the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Contemporary Classic Cocktail Party

Ticket to the Bentley VIP Reception

VIP Ticket to the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

$350 per person through March 15th | $375 through April 5 | $400 thereafter

New in 2017: Exclusive VIP Chairman Getaway Package

Treat yourself to the luxury weekend you deserve – we are pulling out all the stops for a select few of our top clientele. This exclusive package includes:

A Friday and Saturday Night Stay for two at the charming Grande Colonial Hotel in an Ocean View Junior Suite

Welcome gift basket from the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance

Concierge service. We will have a staff member assigned to care for your needs while you are with us for this incredible weekend of motoring.

Two VIP tickets to the Friday Night Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Contemporary Classic Cocktail Party presented by Virtus Bank at The Lot, includes food and beverages- April 7, 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Two VIP tickets to the Bentley Saturday Night VIP Reception presented by Fraser Yachts at the Concours Show Field, includes food from 15 outstanding San Diego restaurants and open bar- April 8, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Chairman’s Mimosa Breakfast at the Grande Colonial on Sunday, April 9 from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM . Guest speakers may include Keith Martin Publisher of Sports Car Market, G. Michael Dorvillier Chairman of the La Jolla Concours, and Ed Gilbertson, past Chief Judge of the Pebble Beach Concours. Find out what makes La Jolla Concours so special and enjoy behind the scenes talk from some of the most well respected car aficionados in the world

Two VIP credentials good for the Bridge Club VIP Area which includes food from over 15 fabulous restaurants and open bar; 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

VIP docent tour of the La Jolla Concours field from car experts at 11:00 AM

Two La Jolla Concours Commemorative signed posters and programs

La Jolla Cove | $1,900 per duo

The 13th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will be the weekend that everyone has been eagerly anticipating. Each year this collection of automobiles continues to provide its audience with the most stunning and magnificent display of vehicles in the world and 2017 will exceed all expectations. The theme for this year’s Concours is Featuring Packard.

Attendees will once again see the return of the La Jolla Motor Car Classic at the Concours as an extension of the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance, expanding the show from the Ellen Browning Scripps Park onto the surrounding La Jolla Village roadways. This event is free and open to the public and will provide event attendees with a unique display of over 100 cars along with a variety of entertainment, vendor booths and sponsor displays.