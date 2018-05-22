Before you know it summer will be winding down and the kids will be back in school and the leaves will be falling from the trees. What better way to round out your summer than spending some time at one of Wisconsin’s premier auto swap meets – Summer Elkhorn!

Madison Classics 33rd Annual Summer Elkhorn Swap Meet & Car Show will take place August 4-5, 2018 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds located in Elkhorn, Wisc.

Come out and browse the isles of parts at one of southern Wisconsin’s largest swap meets! This two day event features over 1,100 swap spaces, 100’s of cars for sale and awesome car show with 100’s of show quality vehicles. The swap meet, car show and car corral are held both Saturday and Sunday – rain or shine. Motorcycles Welcome!

Dash plaques will be given out to the first 200 registered show cars each day. Be sure to register and become eligible for some great door prizes as well! All makes and models are welcome in the car show and this year’s special focus will be on a favorite –Corvettes!

The spectator gates open at 6am both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 per adult – children under 12 are free with paying adult. Spectator parking is $3. No pets allowed. 3-D sound will provide music in the show car area and great food is available at concessions throughout the show grounds. Swap spaces and Car Corral spaces are available at the gate the weekend of the show. No preregistration required for show cars.

The Walworth County Fairgrounds is located at 411 East Court St, Elkhorn, WI 53121. For more information please call (608) 244-8416, or visit www.madisonclassics.com. It’s a tradition!

