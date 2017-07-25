Mecum Denver in review

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions took the collector-car auction action to the Mile High City July 20-22 with 591 vehicles on offer at the Denver Convention Center. In just two days, 411 vehicles hammered sold for a 70-percent sell-through rate and an overall sales total of $11.4 million.

The eclectic mix of cars at the auction was evidenced by the variety among the top 10 sellers. Complete with Shelbys, Corvettes, a Mustang and a Land Rover, the top sellers were led by a 2016 Ferrari California T Convertible that demanded $165,000 and a 1960 Volkswagen 23-Window Samba Bus that brought $120,000.

The complete top 10 sales at the Denver 2017 auction include (individual prices do not include buyer’s premiums):

2016 Ferrari California T Convertible at $165,000 1960 Volkswagen 23-Window Samba Bus at $120,000 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series at $115,000 1964 Shelby Cobra CSX7000 Series 50th Anniversary at $110,000 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback at $95,000 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $89,000 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 at $87,500 1936 Autocar Car Hauler at $86,000 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 at $86,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $85,000

For access to complete auction results, sign up for the free InfoNet service offered at Mecum.com. Mecum’s next collector-car auction is this Aug. 3-5 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with an anticipated 1,000-vehicle lineup featuring an unprecedented selection of American muscle cars. Just two weeks later, Aug. 16-19, will be Mecum’s Daytime Auction in Monterey, California, with 600 vehicles headlined by Ferrari LaFerraris, Bugatti Veyrons, a 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita and a 1958 Lister-Jaguar “Knobbly,” to name a few. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.