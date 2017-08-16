Mecum to offer Henry Ford’s custom runabout ‘Evangeline’ in Monterey

Ford’s One-Of-A-Kind Build Among Several Boats to be Offered at Daytime Auction

WALWORTH, Wis. – Five boats are set to cross the block at Mecum’s Daytime Auction slated for Aug. 16-19 in Monterey, California, including Henry Ford’s one-of-a-kind custom runabout named “Evangeline.”

A lifelong friend of renowned naval architect John L. Hacker, Henry Ford ordered Evangeline as one of eight racing hulls built by Hacker for the Ford family from 1920-24; it is the only one still in existence today. The 33-foot boat is powered by a 1,650 cubic-inch, 450-horsepower marine-converted World War I Liberty aircraft V-12 engine, as it was when originally built in 1924 and named for Henry Ford’s close employee of 30 years, Evangeline Dahlinger, with whom the boat was shared.

Other boats up for offer include a 1941 Gar Wood Triple Cockpit Runabout, the last 25-foot 6-inch custom runabout shipped by Gar Wood, a 1997 Brown & Bassett 33-foot Custom Gentleman’s Racer, and a pair of vintage Chris-Craft boats, one a 24-foot Sportsman from 1960 and the other an 18-foot Continental (Lot F5) from 1959.

Mecum’s Daytime Auction in Monterey will include 600 classic and collector cars as well, headlined by Ferrari LaFerraris, Bugatti Veyrons and a 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, to name a few. The auction is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $100, $200 after auction start, and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-19. Portions of the auction will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network with a live stream of the entire auction presented at Mecum.com.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum auctions, visit www.mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

Auction Schedule

Mecum Monterey 2017, The Daytime Auction

Aug. 16-19, 2017

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa – Del Monte Golf Course

1 Old Golf Course Road

Monterey, CA 93940

Admission: $20 in advance online, and $30 at the door and online once auction starts—per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission

Preview: Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Auction: Vehicles begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and at 10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-19

(All times Pacific)

MECUM AUCTIONS // 445 SOUTH MAIN STREET // WALWORTH, WI 53184-8261

OFFICE HOURS // M-F 7AM-6PM CT // SAT 8AM-12PM CT

PHONE (262) 275-5050 // FAX (262) 275-3424