Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance incorporates Show & Glow paddock into Sunday’s concours

Milwaukee, Wis., – The continuing evolution of the Milwaukee Concours – now in its 14th year – takes center stage with a major enhancement: They will be holding the Show & Glow paddock – club day exhibitors previously held on Saturday – on Sunday with the grand Concours exhibition, thus creating for the public a spectacular display of hundreds of vehicles. The Show & Glow paddock area on the show field will enhance the concours vehicles that will be judged for class and prestige awards. The event is Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Veterans Park, Milwaukee.

“This event has evolved over the years and today’s announcement is testimony to that evolution,” said Mike O’Krongly, president of The Masterpiece Ltd., who made the announcement. “Incorporating the show & glow paddock vehicles brought to the event by members of car clubs in the region and the state into Sunday’s grand display creates a spectacular event with more opportunities for everyone involved,” he said.

Concours-quality cars that are invited to compete will be prominently displayed to command the attention of judges and spectators alike and will be distinguished from the Show & Glow paddock. The exhibitors representing car clubs of various marques will be identified clearly and positioned in a way as to enhance the layout of the premier, concours vehicles competing for top honors.

“With the Show & Glow paddock now incorporated into the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance showfield on Sunday, we can more effectively accommodate the new elements added over the past couple of years on Saturday – seminars and a driving tour that are growing in popularity. It opens those elements to show & glow participants who otherwise would be on the show field on Saturday,” O’Krongly explained.

New in 2018, Show & Glow exhibitors will be able to participate in the Saturday morning driving tour. All in all, this is a weekend celebration to be enjoyed by participants with Sunday’s spectacular open to the public. Saturday’s event schedule also includes the Style & Speed Social, which is open to the public.



“Last year we had participants from 16 states and these changes will offer car lovers a thrilling experience and the opportunity to see hundreds of incredible vehicles while we continue to raise funds for children and families through our charitable outreach,” O’Krongly said.“Our outstanding venue – Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront – can easily accommodate 500 to 600 vehicles,” O’Krongly noted. “Those exhibitors who are invited to enter their cars into the competition by our Concours Committee will enjoy the prestige of being part of one of the largest events in the Midwest, and the car club exhibitors will have the thrill of being associated with some of the most prestigious cars in the world,” he added.

In 2017 The Masterpiece Ltd. distributed $30,000 to charities in the greater Milwaukee area with $10,000 given to Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and Meta House, bringing the total charitable donations to more than $300,000 since the inception of the event.

During Sunday’s Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance and Show & Glow paddock, a variety of vendors will be on the show grounds, offering products and services related to the car collecting hobby as well as food and beverages. The day also will include Youth Judging following the Hagerty Youth Judging Program guidelines with members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, as well as the Autism Society’s presentation of the Enthusiast’s Award.

As in the recent past, the concours will feature celebrity judges to be announced at a future date.

The 2018 Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance will stress elegance as we celebrate the history of the world’s most luxurious cars. The theme, Premium Luxury, focuses on the most luxurious high-end motorcars through history. Other distinctive features will include cars that raced at the Milwaukee Mile, the sporting cars that carry the Healey name, the Mustang feature class and anything on two wheels from historic motorcycles to high-wheel bicycles.

Learn more at milwaukeeconcours.com.

The Masterpiece Ltd., host of the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance, is organized and operated exclusively to support other public charities including but not limited to those operating in southeastern Wisconsin which provide medical and social service care and relief to underprivileged children and families through various motor vehicle-related fundraising events.

August 5, 2018 – Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront

Access Veterans Park via Lagoon Drive off of Lincoln Memorial Drive

Open to the public 10am to 3pm

MilwaukeeConcours.com