Neil Young’s cars and items take center stage at Julien’s Dec. 9th auction

Los Angeles, California – Julien’s Auctions announced that property of the Neil Young collection will close out the auction house’s 2017 season on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles and live online. Julien’s Auctions will honor the two-time inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend in a auction event the singer/songwriter’s personal collection of model trains, classic cars, guitars, recording gear, clothing, memorabilia and more.

Julien’s Auctions will present over 230 items from Young’s vast collection of Lionel trains. Included are dozens of rare and unique items such as prototypes for Lionel production locomotives and rolling stock, many of them from the fabled Lionel Archives; prototypes for Young’s RailSounds and Trainmaster inventions for Lionel, and several one-of-a-kind Lionel products featuring hallmarks of Neil Young including his name, his home Broken Arrow Ranch and his record company, Vapor Records. Many of these items have been run on his monumental Broken Arrow Ranch model train layout that he built with his son, Ben Young. He designed train control devices for Ben, who has cerebral palsy, and others with disabilities so they can enjoy the thrill of running a model train layout.

Highlights from the collection on offer include the Lionel Hudson Factory Prototype locomotive, the Lionel Western Pacific “1954” Blue Feather Boxcar Factory Prototype; the Lionel Santa Fe “Clear Shell” F-3 locomotive; the HORDE Tour Psychedelic Vanderbilt Hudson locomotive that ran in a layout Young brought to the Horizons of Rock Developing Everywhere touring summer rock music festival; RailSounds prototype diesel locomotives and Trainmaster transformer prototypes and other items. Young’s top of the line classic cars that have also served as muses in many of his songs are also featured including a 1948 Buick Roadmaster Hearse built by Flxible identical to the one used by Young and his band, The Squires, to haul their equipment to gigs in the early 1960’s, decorated with backstage passes and bumper stickers and served as the theme of Young’s song, “Long May You Run;” A Body #1 first in production 1953 Buick Roadmaster code 76X Skylark Convertible Buick’s 50th anniversary special edition, body number one from the assembly line (total production 1,690) with a steering wheel hub that denotes “customized for Neil Young” and a 1941 Chrysler Series 28 Windsor Highlander 2-Door 3-Person Coupe which according to Young, was once owned by actor Steve McQueen.

Several of Young’s guitars, recording equipment and instruments will be offered including two Studer A800 Mark III Master recorders known as ‘The Twins’ and used together in Young’s studio four Marshall Full Stack Amplifiers; a 1935 Martin F-7 acoustic guitar; a 1965 Gibson ES-345 left handed electric guitar, with a Varitone, original tailpiece, original pickguard, a strap and a handwritten chord chart; a 1999 Gretsch White Falcon SS, sixteen Universal Audio 610 preamp console modules and a hurdy gurdy used on Young’s song “Red Sun” from his album Silver and Gold.

“Collecting all of these items have been my great joy. They have provided a source of inspiration, fun and creativity throughout my life,” said Neil Young. “Now it is time to share them with others in the world whom I hope will enjoy and love them as much as I have.”

