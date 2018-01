For over 50 years there has been drag racing at the Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey. Drag racing has been put to rest with the announcement from the track’s owners stating the drag racing track will cease operations immediately due to business restructuring. This includes the cancellation of the NHRA’s 49th Summernationals previously scheduled for June.

Below is the Old Bridge Township Raceway official release on the subject.