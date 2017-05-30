Road America hosts Dunlop Championship June 2-4

ELKHART LAKE, Wis.- MotoAmerica will invade “The Badger State” June 2-4 for three action-packed days of excitement at legendary Road America. The Dunlop Championship at Road America will serve as the fourth stop of the 2017 season, set to challenge riders on one of the country’s toughest tracks. Road America has been challenging competitors on both two and four wheels dating back to 1955, and the famed facility serves as the longest track on the MotoAmerica calendar at 4.048 miles.

The sport of road racing has been a mainstay spectacle in the world of motorsports for decades. Affectionately known throughout the world as superbike racing, spectators are captivated by the exceptionally high speeds reached aboard these high-performance motorcycles (upwards of 180mph at times) and the physics-defying phenomenon of “knee dragging,” where riders lean so far into corners their knees scrape the pavement. This unique combination of speed and technical prowess, which toes the fine line of control and chaos, is a testament to unparalleled ability of the competitors, and it’s why MotoAmerica is single-handedly bringing the sport back to prominence on U.S. soil.

A total of five classes of competition comprise MotoAmerica, each featuring some of the fastest and most promising riders in the world:

Motul Superbike Class

The showcase division featuring highly tuned, production-based 1000cc motorcycles. They feature various colored numbers on the nose of the motorcycle.

Bazzaz Superstock 1000

Compete alongside Superbike, but feature mostly stock, production-based 1000cc motorcycles. They feature white numbers on a red background.

Supersport

The proving ground division for young talent featuring highly tuned, production-based 600cc motorcycles. They feature blue numbers on a white background.

Superstock 600

Compete alongside Supersport, but feature mostly stock, production-based 600cc motorcycles. They feature yellow numbers on a red background.

KTM RC Cup

A dedicated youth-development championship aboard identical KTM RC 390 motorcycles. This is where the sport’s next star will be discovered.

Festivities for the Dunlop Championship at Road America get underway on Friday, June 2, with practice and first qualifying sessions throughout the day. Two full days of racing across all classes will take place on both Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. The race weekend will also feature an array of fan activities to complement the racing. For detailed race times and a full event schedule fans are encouraged to check out www.roadamerica.com

Off the track, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex will be open for public karting. Zip Lining is also available at $20 for the first ride and $10 for the second consecutive ride. Anyone interested in encouraged to sign up at the landing tower near Turn 14. The Twin Stunts Stunt Show also will be performing in the North paddock

In addition to the racing action, fans with motorcycles are encouraged to pre-register for a unique ‘Salute to Cycles’ on-track riding experience. The Salute to Cycles provides participants with the rare chance to ride the Road America circuit and develop a true appreciation for the undulating road course where pro racers battle it out for glory and fame.

Gates will open to the public each day at 7 a.m., and admission is $90 for the 3-day weekend, $30 Friday, $45 Saturday and $45 Sunday. Anyone 16 years old and under are free with a paying adult at the gate. All races will run rain or shine. A tentative event schedule is available online at www.roadamerica.com. Campers are allowed to stay until Noon on Monday.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America onwww.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.