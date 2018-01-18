Saratoga Automobile Museum receives grant to combat distracted driving

Funds will support for Saratoga Automobile Museum’s distracting driving safety initiative

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Saratoga Automobile Museum (“SAM” announced that they are receiving a grant of $5,500 for their distracted driving initiative from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region (“RMHC”).

Beneficiaries of RMHC grants are local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated an ability to respond to the needs of children and their families in a definitive, hands-on manner, yielding measurable results.

“The museum’s distracted driving safety initiative is so important in the age of technology and instant gratification. Most people do not even realize how much texting, or even eating and drinking impairs your ability to drive. This grant is essential to expand our outreach, and we thank the Ronald McDonald House Charities for their generous support,” said Carly Connors, executive director, Saratoga Automobile Museum.

“We are proud to partner with the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and support their incredible work in our community. We look forward to continuing our partnership in the coming years as we continue our work to improve the health and wellbeing of our region’s children,” said Jeff Yule, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region.

A quarter of teens respond to a text message once or more, every time they drive. 20 percent of teens and 10 percent of parents admit that they have extended multi-message text conversations while driving (UMTRI). Distracted driving is a real problem that SAM has committed to combating.

These funds will be used to bolster ongoing efforts by the museum to cut down on distracted driving. It is not just drivers who are injured or killed in distracted driving crashes, but pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists. The distracted driving initiative is to protect the entire community.

The museum features several driving simulators that educate users on the dangers of distracted driving. SAM features a simulation of an arrest if the user breaks the law. This feature educates new drivers on the real life consequences of not paying attention to the road, even for a split second.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region and their outreach programs, please visit www.rmhcofalbany.org or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RMHCCapitalRegion/), Instagram (@rmhc_albany), and Twitter (@RMHAlbanyNY).

For more information about the Saratoga Automobile Museum, visit saratogaautomuseum.org.

About the Saratoga Automobile Museum: The Saratoga Automobile Museum was organized in 1999, and opened to the public in 2002. The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. We celebrate the automobile and educate the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, our educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.

The Museum is located within the 2,500 acre Saratoga Spa State Park, in the heart of historic Saratoga Springs, New York, world famous for its legendary, much honored one-mile thoroughbred track. The museum’s facility is the totally restored and renovated Saratoga Bottling Plant, a beautiful neo-classic structure built in 1934. The Museum is adjacent to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and near the landmark Gideon Putnam Hotel. Within walking distance in the Park are the National Museum of Dance, the Spa Little Theatre and the lavish Hall of Springs banquet facility. saratogaautomuseum.org