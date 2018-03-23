South Dakota Special Interest Vehicle Bill signed into law

South Dakota’s legislation (H.B. 1116) amending the law for Special Interest vehicles to increase the mileage limitation from 6,000 to 7,500 miles per year and to allow the option of personalized plates for these vehicles has been signed into law by Governor Dennis Daugaard. Currently, a “special interest vehicle” is a motor vehicle that is collected, preserved, restored, or maintained by the owner as a leisure pursuit and is not used for general or commercial transportation.

Thank you for supporting this bill!