Congratulations, Governor Gary Hebert signed pro-hobby legislation (H.B. 101) into a law! Enactment extends the emissions inspection exemption to vehicles that are model year 1967 or older as well as diesel vehicles 1997 or older. Under the previous law, all gasoline and diesel vehicles six model years or older were tested biennially and all vehicles 1967 or older were tested annually.

Thanks to those who voiced support for your role in this legislative win!