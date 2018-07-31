Worldwide’s 11th Annual Auburn Auction to showcase over 100 cars

Auburn, Indiana – Worldwide Auctioneers’ 11th annual The Auburn Auction, presented at home in Indiana during Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 1st will this year showcase an eclectic selection of over 100 cars from seven private no-reserve collections. Included in the line-up and complete with star studded provenance are two iconic vehicles that were originally the property of members of legendary British rock band, The Beatles. John Lennon’s 1979 Mercedes-Benz 300TD Station Wagon, the last personal car used by the singer is all set to go under the hammer alongside Paul McCartney’s custom-made 1965 Morris Mini Cooper S De Ville. Each will be offered entirely without reserve as part of The Godbey Family Collection. Consigned to go under the hammer with them from the same collection is an extraordinary 2004 Ford GT-CP 4 Prototype, again offered at no reserve, one of as few as four “CP” cars remaining in existence.

“Each of these cars has amazing provenance and we’re thrilled to have been entrusted with their sale, along with some truly outstanding vehicles from no less than seven other expertly curated private collections,” said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer. “Look forward to a very exciting Labor Day weekend in Auburn this September, with over 100 great cars offered entirely without reserve, from brass era and pre-war automobiles, through select American muscle and American and exotic sports cars.”

The Jack & Donna Steele Pontiac Collection will showcase 24 exceptional examples of the marque, each exemplifying the best of its kind, including one of the last and finest of all American muscle cars ever built, a 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455, one of as few as only three survivors today, with race-inspired engineering led by Pontiac wizard, Herb Adams. Another highlight is one of the ultimate early ‘60s factory drag cars, an exceptionally well- preserved and detailed 1962 Pontiac Catalina Super Duty 421, a Gold Award winner with just three owners from new. Highlights from The Dr. John Trittschuh Collection include a wonderfully presented 1912 Oldsmobile Defender Speedster and a very nicely preserved 1932 Auburn 8-100 Sedan. The John Wolsiefer Sr. Collection includes a fine selection of pre- and post war American classics, from a beautifully restored 1950 Oldsmobile Super 88 Convertible, bought upon his high school graduation in 1953, to a 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible Victoria, all offered without reserve.

To view the entire Auburn Auction inventory online, visit worldwideauctioneers.com or contact Worldwide at +1.260.925.6789 or 880.990.6789 or info@worldwideauctioneers.com. The Auburn Auction will again take place at the National Auto & Truck Museum, L-29 Cord Building in Auburn, Indiana, a National Historic Landmark that forms part of the ACD Automobile Museum complex, during the celebrated Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Vehicles can be previewed from 9am on Friday August 31, through Saturday, September 1. Admission is $75 to include a catalogue and VIP seating passes for two (limited seating). Bidder registration is $150 and includes two VIP seating passes and a catalogue. The National Auto and Truck Museum will be open for touring throughout the Festival week, including auction day itself. Admission daily to the museum is $8 per person, which helps maintain the not-for-profit museum. Donations to the museum are always welcome. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for the full schedule.

Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual schedule includes the Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April and The Pacific Grove Auction, to be presented out on the Monterey Peninsula at the start of Monterey Car Week on August 23rd, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. Next stop for the Worldwide team is Shipshewana, Indiana, with the company selected to sell The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Collection, the world’s greatest and most complete collection of Hudson, Essex, Terraplane, Railton, and Dover cars and trucks. The Hostetler’s Hudson Auto Museum Auction is scheduled for Saturday, August 4th, with 69 vehicles and museum memorabilia offered entirely without reserve.