Worldwide’s 17th annual Texas sale April 21st

Auburn, IN. –. The catalogue for Worldwide’s 17th annual Texas sale is now online, with an exciting array of extremely low mileage and largely original American classics and modern exotics among the 109 cars on the docket, the majority being offered entirely without reserve. The Texas Classic Auction is scheduled for Saturday April 21st at the Arlington Convention Center in the Dallas metroplex, close to the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The sale will once again run in conjunction with the Concours d’Elegance of Texas, now in its seventh year.

Almost a third of the cars presented in this year’s sale register mileage significantly under 10,000. Among the wealth of low mileage offerings from the carefully curated, no reserve Collection of Pamela & Eugene Knies is a 2007 Dodge Charger Daytona Hemi with just 615 miles, a Collector’s Series 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car with only 2,444 miles from new, a multiple Best Rod show winning 1932 Ford Boydster (568 miles) and a 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible (3563 miles).

In addition to a no reserve collection, visitors to this year’s Texas Classic Auction can also look forward to the customary offering of European and American sportscars, select American muscle, prewar cars and 1950’s convertibles. Highlights include a one year only 1959 Porsche 365A/1600S convertible with coachwork by Karrozzeriewerke Drauz, a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246GTS, offered from twelve years of single owner care, an early production, numbers-matching 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I Roadster and a very correct 1965 Shelby GT350, one of only 562 produced. Also crossing the block in Arlington on April 21st, a well-equipped 1971 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Six-Pack, one of just 80 440 Six-Pack / four-speed manual transmission examples, a professionally restored 1953 Chevrolet Corvette and an investment grade 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Sport Coupe, with extremely rare Cross-Ram, M22 four-speed transmission and OEM fiberglass hood. Full details on all consignments can now be viewed in the online catalogue at worldwideauctioneers.com or discussed with any of Worldwide’s Motorcar Specialists at 1.260.925.6789 or bidders@worldwideauctioneers.com.

The Texas Classic Auction starts at 11am on Saturday April 21st, with preview days on April 19th and 20th from 9am – 6pm. The sale is open to the public, with admission by catalogue at $75.00, or $30 for general admission with limited seating. Children of 12 and under are admitted free if accompanied by an adult. The sale will once again run in conjunction with the Concours d’Elegance of Texas, with a full schedule of concours events slated for Friday April 20th through Sunday April 22nd. The Arlington Convention Center is situated between the Dallas Metroplex and Fort Worth, 10 minutes from major airports. Host hotel for the weekend is the Sheraton Hotel Arlington, just steps away from both auction and concours activities. Further information on bidder registration, admission and all the weekend schedules are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 800.990.6789 or 1.260.925.6789. Full details on the Concours d’Elegance of Texas are available at concoursoftexas.org

Along with The Texas Classic Auction, Worldwide Auctioneers’ annual schedule comprises The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Pacific Grove Auction, presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week in August and The Auburn Auction, held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.