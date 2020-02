A well-equipped 1950 Pontiac Deluxe Eight had its dazzling grille mangled on a beautiful sunny day back in July 1956. A group of pedestrians are checking on the female driver, who was likely shaken after coming to an abrupt halt. Note how the impact reoriented the Pontiac’s chief hood ornament and surrounding metal. The scene was captured by investigative photographer Rodman Bingham of Menlo Park, Calif.