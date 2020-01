A 1956 Ford pickup and a 1955 Buick Century two-door hardtop both suffered some severe blunt-force trauma on a highway near Menlo Park, Calif., back on June 8, 1958. There were no air bags, automatic smart braking systems or even shoulder belts to protect drivers and passengers in accidents such as these. This image is from the amazing wrecks collection photographed by the late investigative photographer Rodman Bingham.