Reader Photo: 1935 Plymouth

“My dad bought this new Plymouth in the spring of 1935,” says Earl Welch, of Merced, Calif. “It was a ‘demonstrator’ with 350 miles on it. It was dark blue, no accessories, not even a heater. [He] traded in a ‘26 Chevrolet touring four-door. I was 4 years old. That’s me standing on the running board next to my father. Mom is to his right and my brother is in front ... We lived on a farm south of Morrisonville, Ill. I’m 88 now and this brings back good old memories.”

