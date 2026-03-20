Rolling jack stands: A cost cutting alternative

Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

For longer than I can even recall, I’ve used the same set of four General Motors space-saver spares as rolling jack stands. At my favorite old wrecking yard, I gathered mine before they had any real value to speak of.

Today, the formerly undesirable space-saver could be the finishing touch for the trunk of a GM muscle car restoration. Online auction site prices tend to suggest these old temporary spares are now in some demand, but those who have access to an older wrecking yard might still find ’em there.

While the handy GM space-savers are still out there for those who know where to look, there’s also now a popular “Plan A” for rolling jack stands. What we’re talking about here is the Guniwheel.

Currently available wherever better shop equipment is sold, the Guniwheel has certainly caught on. In my own around-town travels, I see more and more used in shops, and I’ve had a hankerin’ for a set of my own ever since their initial SEMA Show debut.

Although my old GM space-savers still do the job, I finally found my way to justify the $230 Guniwheel purchase. I picked up a telephone receiver, waited for a dial-tone and called a familiar number to place my order with a source that I frequently rely on. It wasn’t ’til delivery day that I realized I wasn’t receiving a complete set of four. As it turns out, the aforementioned price is the price of only one.

Now, let me think this out: It’s not that I couldn’t cough up the difference to complete my Guniwheel set. However, at my age, I realize I’m nearing the end of my heavy-lifting days as an auto restorer. For the time remaining in my own personal hands-on game, I think my good old GM space-savers will continue to fit the bill.

Quite fortunately, the source I’d purchased my single Guniwheel from recognizes that I’m a regular, so they’re pretty easy regarding returns.

At times like these, it helps to have a sense of humor. I don’t know about you, but I do get an occasional chuckle from my own mistakes. On that note, I think I’ll gather some more GM space-saver spares for a second set of rolling jack stands. Then, I think I’ll even paint ’em an appropriate color — like orange!

Through the years, General Motors space-savers have served me well as rolling jack stands. Their narrow rims and positive offset are helpful when working in wheel well. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

These aren’t often used, but here in cold storage, we do have some aerosol rattle cans. Knowing where they’ve been, we know they may’ve frozen numerous times. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

More popular in shops today is the Guniwheel. This’ll fit a number of bolt patterns, it’ll never require inflation and it’s just plain cool. However, since I’m slowly getting out of the restoration game, it’s hard to justify the investment. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

Here’s a little trick for reviving old aerosols. Once this can is good and warm from a hot water bath, it might spray OK. If it does, we’ll have a close approximate match for the desired hue. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

Here we’ll create a second set of rolling jack stands the old-fashioned way. With a ratty, old rattail bastard, let’s slot some holes for a somewhat more universal fit. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

By this time, preparation is complete as need be. All four space-savers are scoured down, abraded and masked for refinishing. If, by chance, you hear gigglin’, that’s me. Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

So, how’s this for a rolling jack stand? Granted, GM space-savers aren’t as cool as Guniwheels, but as a cost-cutting alternative, they truly do shine — in matching orange! Courtesy of Rodney Bauman

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