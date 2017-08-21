1929 Mercedes-Benz wins Best of Show at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance took place August 20th on the 18th hole of the Pebble Beach golf course. Just a week prior, Bruce R. McCaw’s 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer emerged from the restoration shop of Steve Babinsky in Lebanon, New Jersey. On Sunday, having crossed the country, the boattailed beauty captured the top prize at the prestigious 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

“This Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer is a combination of speed, style and power,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Somehow these three elements—along with those fantastic torpedo running boards—become the very definition of elegance.”

The car, a sporting tourer, was first delivered to a Captain Miller on behalf of Earl Howe, who founded the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

“We’ve had the car for several years,” said McCaw, of Bellevue, Washington. “The question was whether or not to restore it. I always hate to restore something that doesn’t need it. But we finally found enough pictures that we knew the car needed to be restored.”

The car retains its original Marchal lighting equipment and chrome-plated wheels; these are complemented by low-cut doors and unusual torpedo-style running boards containing tools and other ancillary equipment. The rich blue color was a dress inspired by a dress made of peacockfeathers in the 1850s.

In the final circle, Bruce was up against his brother John McCaw who, with wife Gwen McCaw, competed for Best of Show with their 1957 Ferrari 315 S Scaglietti Spyder. Also in the Winner’s Circle was a 1932 Packard 906 Twin Six Dietrich Convertible Victoria owned by William E. (Chip) Connor of Reno, Nevada.

The 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, held on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links, drew 204 cars from 15 countries and 31 states—and the total included 54 first-time entrants.

This Pebble Beach Concours also raised more than $1.6 million to help people in need. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the primary charitable partner of the Concours, these charitable funds will benefit over 80 local charities.

Celebrity guests who were in attendance included comedian Jay Leno, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, media personality and former defensive end for the New York Giants Michael Strahan, actor Jerry Seinfeld, and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar John Lasseter.

The 68th Pebble Beach Concours will be held on Sunday, August 26 (the fourth rather than the third Sunday in contrast to the norm). For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours, please visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

PEBBLE BEACH AUCTIONS PRESENTED BY GOODING & COMPANY

Gooding & Company, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, realized more than $91.5 million at the annual Pebble Beach Auctions this weekend.

The star of Friday’s auction, the 1970 Porsche 917K, became the most valuable Porsche ever sold at auction with a realized price of $14,080,000. The price achieved broke the previous Porsche record held by Gooding & Company for the sale of a 1982 Porsche 956 (sold for $10,120,000 in 2015).

The star of Saturday’s auction, the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C, also set a new world auction record price for the model when it garnered $14,520,000. For more information, visit Gooding & Company’s website.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2017 WINNERS

Best of Show

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer

Bruce R. McCaw, Bellevue, Washington

Best of Show Nominees

1932 Packard 906 Twin Six Dietrich Convertible Victoria

William E. (Chip) Connor, Reno, Nevada

1957 Ferrari 315 S Scaglietti Spyder

John & Gwen McCaw

Elegance Awards

Gwenn Graham Most Elegant Convertible

1932 Packard 906 Twin Six Dietrich Convertible Victoria

William E. (Chip) Connor, Reno, Nevada

J.B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car

1937 Bugatti Type 57S Gangloff Coupé

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

Jules Heumann Most Elegant Open Car\

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer

Bruce R. McCaw, Bellevue, Washington

Strother MacMinn Most Elegant Sports Car

1955 Ferrari 375 Plus Pinin Farina Cabriolet Speciale

The Golomb Family Trust

Special Awards

Alec Ulmann Trophy

1931 Hispano-Suiza J12 Saoutchik Transformable Grande Luxe

Mark & Sonia Richter, Wanaka, New Zealand

Ansel Adams Award

1906 Pope-Toledo Type XII Touring

The Nethercutt Collection – Helen & Jack Nethercutt, Sylmar, California

ArtCenter College of Design Award

1933 Auburn 12-165 Speedster

Lou & Kathy Ficco, Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Briggs Cunningham Trophy

1931 Bentley 8 Litre Vanden Plas Tourer

Axel Schuette Fine Cars GmbH & Co. KG, Oerlinghausen, Germany

Chairman’s Trophy

1904 Holsman Model 3 Runabout

Marta Holsman and Henrietta Holsman, Carpinteria, California

Charles A. Chayne Trophy

1909 De Dion-Bouton BV Type de Course

John S. Adamick, Westlake Village, California

Classic Car Club of America Trophy

1940 Packard 1807 Custom Super Eight Rollson Sport Sedan

Michelle & Martin Cousineau, Beverly Hills, California

Dean Batchelor Trophy

1967 Gyro-X Alex Tremulis Prototype

Lane Motor Museum, Nashville, Tennessee

Elegance in Motion Trophy

1932 Packard 906 Twin Six Dietrich Convertible Victoria

William E. (Chip) Connor, Reno, Nevada

Enzo Ferrari Trophy

1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta

Anne Brockinton Lee / Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection, Reno, Nevada

FIVA Postwar Trophy

1953 Bentley R-Type Continental H.J. Mulliner Sports Saloon

Derek Hood, Maldon, England

FIVA Prewar Trophy

1916 Locomobile Model 38 Collapsible Cabriolet

Mike Guffey, Hartford City, Indiana

The French Cup

1947 Delahaye 135 MS Figoni & Falaschi Cabriolet

Wayne Grafton, Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

Gran Turismo Trophy

1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer

Bruce R. McCaw, Bellevue, Washington

Lincoln Trophy

1933 Lincoln KB-260 Brunn Convertible Victoria

Bill & Barbara Parfet, Hickory Corners, Michigan

Lorin Tryon Trophy

Robert T. Devlin

Lucius Beebe Trophy

1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Ascot Tourer

Jay & Christina Moore, Lahaina, Hawaii

Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award

1929 Mercedes-Benz SS Castagna Cabriolet

The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California

Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy

1936 Rolls-Royce Phantom III H.J. Mulliner Sports Limousine

Mr. & Mrs. Henry Robet, France

The Phil Hill Cup

1907 Renault AI 35/45 HP Vanderbilt Racer

Robert Kauffman, Charlotte, North Carolina

The Revs Program at Stanford Award

1907 Renault AI 35/45 HP Vanderbilt Racer

Robert Kauffman, Charlotte, North Carolina

Tony Hulman Trophy

1915 Packard 2-38 Six Runabout

Allen Strong, Urbana, Illinois

The Vitesse ~ Elegance Trophy

1956 Maserati 300S Fantuzzi Race Car

Henri Chambon, Vence, France

Class Winners

Class A: Antique

1st: 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Barker Torpedo, Charles E. Nearburg, Dallas, Texas

2nd: 1906 Pope-Toledo Type XII Touring, The Nethercutt Collection – Helen & Jack Nethercutt, Sylmar, California

3rd: 1910 Thomas Flyer Model K 6-70 Flyabout, Jim Grundy, Solebury, Pennsylvania

Class C-1: American Classic Open

1st: 1932 Studebaker President Series 91 Convertible Sedan, George & Valerie Vassos, Westfield, Massachusetts

2nd: 1933 Lincoln KB-260 Brunn Convertible Victoria, Bill & Barbara Parfet, Hickory Corners, Michigan

3rd: 1928 Stearns-Knight H 8-90 Phillips Cabriolet, Brent Merrill, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Class C-2: American Classic Closed

1st: 1940 Packard 1807 Custom Super Eight Rollson Sport Sedan, Michelle & Martin Cousineau, Beverly Hills, California

2nd: 1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Custom LeBaron Sedan, Larry & Susan Nannini, Daly City, California

3rd: 1930 Cord L-29 Brougham, Shawn Coady, Loda, Illinois

Class D: Packard

1st: 1932 Packard 906 Twin Six Dietrich Convertible Victoria, William E. (Chip) Connor, Reno, Nevada

2nd: 1932 Packard 904 Deluxe Eight Dietrich Sport Phaeton, Samuel Lehrman, Palm Beach, Florida

3rd: 1939 Packard 1703 Super-8 Darrin Convertible Victoria, Leon Flagg and Curtis Lamon, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Class G: Duesenberg

1st: 1935 Duesenberg SJ Bohman & Schwartz Town Car, Lee & Penny Anderson, Naples, Florida

2nd: 1935 Duesenberg JN Rollston Berline, Rob & Jeannie Hilarides, Visalia, California

3rd: 1931 Duesenberg J Murphy Convertible Coupe, Linda & Paul Gould, Pawling, New York

Class H: Rolls-Royce Prewar

1st: 1936 Rolls-Royce Phantom III H.J. Mulliner Sports Limousine, Mr. & Mrs. Henry Robet, France

2nd: 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster Ascot Tourer, Jay & Christina Moore, Lahaina, Hawaii

3rd: 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Inskip Convertible Roadster, Stephen Brauer, St. Louis, Missouri

Class I: Mercedes-Benz Prewar

1st: 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, Bruce R. McCaw, Bellevue, Washington

2nd: 1929 Mercedes-Benz SS Castagna Cabriolet, The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California

3rd: 1934 Mercedes-Benz 380K Cabriolet A, Yi Hong Chen, Beijing, China

Class J-1: European Classic Early

1st: 1931 Hispano-Suiza J12 Saoutchik Transformable Grande Luxe, Mark & Sonia Richter, Wanaka, New Zealand

2nd: 1931 Bentley Speed Six Vanden Plas Open Four Seater Sports, Ivor Dunbar, London, England

3rd: 1930 Delage D8C Chapron Cabriolet, Ray & Bonnie Kinney, Dallas, Texas

Class J-2: European Classic Mid

1st: 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Gangloff Coupé, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Hong Kong

2nd: 1934 Delage D8 S Fernandez et Darrin Cabriolet, John Rich Jr., Frackville, Pennsylvania

3rd: 1934 SS Cars SS1 Fixed Head Coupé, Carl & Marcia Baxter, Huntingdon, Pennsylvania

Class J-3: European Classic Late

1st: 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Voll & Ruhrbeck Cabriolet, Jim Patterson / The Patterson Collection, Louisville, Kentucky

2nd: 1938 Lagonda V12 Rapide Drophead Coupé, Ron Rezek, Ashland, Oregon

3rd: 1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B Graber Mille Miglia Cabriolet, Dr. Matthias Metz, Rosengarten, Germany

Class J-4: European Classic Sport

1st: 1930 Bentley 4½ Litre SC Vanden Plas Le Mans Sports, Private Collection

2nd: 1935 Lagonda M45 Rapide Tourer, Richard D. Lisman, Southampton, New York

3rd: 1930 OM Tipo 665 SS MM Works Race Car, Michael Haentjes, Hamburg, Germany

Class K-1: Isotta Fraschini

1st: 1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Fleetwood Roadster, Joseph & Margie Cassini III, West Orange, New Jersey

2nd: 1928 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS LeBaron Cabriolet, Peter T. Boyle, Covington, Ohio

3rd: 1931 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8B Viggo Jensen Cabriolet, The Keller Collection at The Pyramids, Petaluma, California

Class K-2: Isotta Fraschini Castagna Coachwork Open

1st: 1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS Castagna Cabriolet, Karol Pavlu, Bratislava, Slovakia

2nd: 1932 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS Castagna Commodore, Blake & Lauren Atwell, Buda, Texas

3rd: 1928 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Castagna Commodore, The Stephens Family, San Francisco, California

Class K-3: Isotta Fraschini Castagna Coachwork Closed

1st: 1929 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Castagna Limousine, Morton Bullock, Ruxton, Maryland

2nd: 1929 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Castagna Imperial Cabriolet, Paul & Joyce Toberty, Newport Coast, California

3rd: 1928 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Castagna Imperial Landaulet, The Nethercutt Collection – Helen & Jack Nethercutt, Sylmar, California

Class L-1: Prewar Preservation

1st: 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Vanden Plas Tourer, Axel Schuette Fine Cars GmbH & Co. KG, Oerlinghausen, Germany

2nd: 1916 Locomobile Model 38 Collapsible Cabriolet, Mike Guffey, Hartford City, Indiana

3rd: 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sports Saloon, Gregor Fisken, London, England

Class L-2: Postwar Preservation

1st: 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, Lukas Hüni, Zurich, Switzerland

2nd: 1954 Jaguar XK120 Open Two Seater, Kim McCullough, Pompton Plains, New Jersey

3rd: 1960 Abarth 1000 Record Pininfarina Prototype, Simone Bertolero, Moncalieri, Italy

Class M-1: Ferrari Grand Touring

1st: 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Vignale Cabriolet, Peter S. Kalikow, New York

2nd: 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Scaglietti Berlinetta, Bob Cohen, Beverly Hills, California

3rd: 1968 Ferrari 275 GTS/4 Scaglietti NART Spyder, Chris & Ann Cox, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Class M-2: Ferrari Competition

1st: 1958 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti Spyder, Andreas Mohringer, Salzburg, Austria

2nd: 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Touring Barchetta, Thomas Peck, Irvine, California

3rd: 1967 Ferrari 412 P Competizione, Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio

Class M-3: Ferrari Major Race Winners

1st: 1957 Ferrari 315 S Scaglietti Spyder, John & Gwen McCaw

2nd: 1950 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Berlinetta, Jack & Kingsley Croul, Corona del Mar, California

3rd: 1975 Ferrari 312 T F1 Race Car, Richard Griot, Tacoma, Washington

Class M-4: Ferrari One-off Speciales

1st: 1957 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Pinin Farina Coupe, Lee & Joan Herrington (for the Herrington Corp. Collection), Bow, New Hampshire

2nd: 1955 Ferrari 375 Plus Pinin Farina Cabriolet Speciale, The Golomb Family Trust

3rd: 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Boano Cabriolet, Anne Brockinton Lee / Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection, Reno, Nevada

Class O-1: Postwar Open

1st: 1952 Porsche 356 Reutter Cabriolet, Robert Ingram / The Ingram Collection, Durham, North Carolina

2nd: 1965 AC Cobra 427 Roadster, Mr. and Mrs. William H. Swanson, Boston, Massachusetts

3rd: 1951 Cisitalia 202 SC Vignale Cabriolet, Leo & Lisa Schigiel, Miami Beach, Florida

Class O-2: Postwar Closed

1st: 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900 CSS Boano Coupé Speciale, Tony Shooshani, Long Beach, California

2nd: 1954 Jaguar XK120 SE Pinin Farina Coupé, Classic Motor Cars Ltd., Bridgnorth, England

3rd: 1953 Siata 208CS Coupé, Tim & Janet Walker

Class O-3: Postwar Racing

1st: 1952 Siata 208CS Corsa Bertone Spider, Raffi Najjarian, Brisbane, California

2nd: 1954 Alfa Romeo 1900 CSS Zagato Coupé, Jack & Kingsley Croul, Corona del Mar, California

3rd: 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900 CSS Zagato Coupé, David & Jody Smith, Medina, Washington

Class O-4: Postwar Grand Touring

1st: 1947 Delahaye 135 MS Figoni & Falaschi Cabriolet, Wayne Grafton, Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

2nd: 1948 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8C Monterosa Boneschi Cabriolet, Collezione Lopresto, Milan, Italy

3rd: 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Coupe, Vin & Erica Di Bona, Los Angeles, California

Class R: American Dream Cars of the 1960s

1st: 1965 Pontiac Vivant Herb Adams Roadster, Mark & Newie Brinker, Houston, Texas

2nd: 1966 Bosley Mark II Interstate Coupe, Stephen & Kim Bruno, Boca Raton, Florida

3rd: 1969 Farago CF 428 Carrozzeria Coggiola Coupe, Frank Campanale, Orchard Lake, Michigan

Class V: Open Wheel Race Cars

1st: 1907 Renault AI 35/45 HP Vanderbilt Racer, Robert Kauffman, Charlotte, North Carolina

2nd: 1908 Mors Grand Prix Race Car, Collier Collection at The Revs Institute, Naples, Florida

3rd: 1909 Isotta Fraschini FENC Tipo A Factory Touring, Harold Peters and Juanita Doerksen

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

First conducted in 1950, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® (www.pebblebeachconcours.net) has grown to be the world's premier celebration of the automobile. Only the most beautiful and historic cars are invited to appear on the fam1957 each Golf Links®, and connoisseurs of art and style gather to admire these masterpieces. Charitable donations raised by Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® now total over $23 million. Related events include Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance® presented by Rolex, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™, and Pebble Beach® Auctions presented by Gooding & Company.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™ and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates four renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™ and Del Monte™ Golf Course. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™, Pebble Beach Golf Academy™ and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational presented by DELL EMC, Pebble Beach Food & Wine and Pure Insurance Championship. Future site of the 2019 U.S. Open Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted five U.S. Opens, four U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information please call (800) 654-9300 or visit www.pebblebeach.com.