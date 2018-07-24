2018 Keeneland Concours d’Elegance names 1958 BMW as Best of Show

Lexington, KY – A 1958 BMW 507 Series II Roadster was named Best of Show at the 15th annual Keeneland Concours d’Elegance (July 19-22, 2018) at the historic Keeneland Race Course.

The 1958 BMW 507 Series II Roadster was presented by The Patterson Collection of Louisville, who also took home top honors at last year’s concours with a 1933 Delage. The 507 Series II is one of only 251 ever built, and is the only example in North America to have been raced in period.

The show field featured three classes of this year’s featured marque, BMW, as well as classes of horse-drawn carriages and modified examples of modern sports cars and hatchbacks. The cars on display ranged from a 1910 Oakland “30” Model 24 Runabout to a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3.

“With 2018 in the books, the Concours Team would like to thank the entrants and attendees for a wonderful event,” said Tom Jones, Concours Chairman. “We would like to offer a special thank you to Charlie and the Keeneland grounds crew who worked through the night to clean up the previous evening’s storm damage including fallen trees. While not a record attendance — we were blessed with not a single drop of rain, mild temperatures, and no humidity. Some say the best weather in our 15 year history!”

The Judge’s Choice Award went to a 1931 Chrysler CG Imperial Dual Cowl Phaeton. A 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB won the People’s Choice Award, and a 1959 Ford Fairlane Skyliner was named Children’s Choice winner.

Aston-Martin will be the featured marque for next year’s Keeneland Concours d’Elegance, July 20, 2019.

Since the first event in 2004, the Keeneland Concours d’Elegance has showcased some of the finest automobiles and the attractions of central Kentucky on the lush grounds of the Keeneland Race Course. Activities include a Bourbon Tour, Hangar Bash and the Tour d’Elegance of scenic Kentucky back roads. Proceeds benefit Kentucky Children’s Hospital to help bring better healthcare to the children of Kentucky. For more information, visit http://www.keenelandconcours.com