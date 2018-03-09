The Buick Club of America is planning a roundup of historic Buick station wagons this July 19-21, 2018, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the Buick Club of America (BCA) Heartland Regional show. To commemorate the arrival of the 2018 Buick Regal TourX, the first Buick wagon in 22 years, the...
The 2018 Palos Verdes Concours d’Elegance show will take place on September 30th. Last year’s Concours was the first for the venue at Zamperini Field in Torrance. It was a great success with vintage aircraft being displayed alongside 200 classic and special interest automobiles. This will be the 25th Concours, and...
Amelia Island, FL – Even in the best case scenario, the forecast for Sunday’s scheduled Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance includes rain and lots of it. With a strong chance of heavy precipitation forecast for Sunday and a sunshine-filled Saturday in the mix, The Amelia Concours team has moved Sunday’s award-winning Concours to Saturday. The Concours show will now coincide with Saturday’s Cars &...
BOCA RATON, FL – The 12th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation featured 300 collector cars and motorcycles and has raised over $10 million to date for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Hosted for the 12th consecutive year at the Boca Raton Resort &...
“He’s the Salvador Dali of the movement — a surrealist in his designs, a showman by temperament, a prankster . . . “ Tom Wolfe on Ed “Big Daddy” Roth in The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby. 1963. It’s a small class; just eight cars. But the 23rd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance’s Cars of...
CARLISLE, PA – 2018 marks yet another promising year for classic and collector car enthusiast as Spring Carlisle launches the Carlisle Events “home” based schedule. While the Carlisle team is two events in by the time Spring Carlisle rolls around (April 18-22, 2018), it’s this first home event that really...
Metairie, LA – MoPar fans and vintage concept car lovers are in for a double surprise at the Amelia Island 2018 Concours d’Elegance. In addition to seeing the incredible restored 1956 Plymouth Plainsman on display, Cars of Yesteryears will re- introduce the iconic hemi-powered 1954 Dodge Granada dream car convertible. After...
Planning is underway for the 46th annual Sloan Museum Auto Fair happening June 23 & 24, 2018, and is presented by Genisys Credit Union. This year’s event will be held at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad in Flint, Mich. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy rare, collectible cars in a beautiful, historic setting. The Sloan Museum anticipates...
La Jolla, CA – The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will be returning to the shores of La Jolla, California, Friday, April 6th through Sunday, April 8th, 2018. The 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance will showcase some of the most exquisite automobile displays in the world. Earning the reputation as one...
PALM HARBOR, Fla. _ The Cigar City Concours will hold its inaugural event Nov. 10-1, 2018, on the grounds of the Innisbrook Golf and Spa Resort. The theme for this first year event is “The Transformation of Transportation” and it will honor, as “Marks of Distinction”, Lincolns, including Zephyrs and Continentals, from...