The Elegance at Hershey 2017 show results

(HERSHEY, PA – June 2017) The Elegance at Hershey hosted another successful weekend of activities. Even though the temperatures reached into the 90s, attendance was high and spectators enjoyed some of the most exquisite and grand cars ever brought together in one place. The Hotel Hershey was once again the host for three full days of events including The Grand Ascent hill climb for vintage race cars, Cars & Coffee and, of course, The Elegance Garden Party where guests could walk among the hotel gardens and view over 70 of the world’s finest collector cars in existence.

The Elegance has previously donated more than $850,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the AACA Museum and the AACA Library & Research Center. Thanks to the success of this weekend and the generosity of the sponsors and guests, they will once again be able to make a substantial donation to the charities.

The Elegance Garden Party on Sunday lived up to its promise. The magnificent cars looked like works of art nestled on the beautiful grounds of the Hotel Hershey. Each in its own right was a winner, but, in the end, the superb 1934 Packard 1106 (Twelve) Runabout Speedster owned by Bob, Sandy & Gary Bahre, drove off with the coveted Elegance at Hershey Best of Show, also known as the Governor’s Cup. Here is a list of the top five award winners:

Governor’s Cup (aka Best of Show)

1934 Packard 1106 (Twelve) Runabout Speedster by LeBaron

Owned by Bob, Sandy & Gary Bahre

Founder’s Award

1929 Duesenberg J/SJ Convertible by Bohman & Schwartz

Owned by Harry Yeaggy

The Hotel Hershey Award

1938 Talbot-Lago Darracq T-150-C Roadster by Figoni et Falaschi

Owned by J. W. Marriott, Jr.

People’s Choice

1929 Cord L-29 Cabriolet

Owned by Mr & Mrs Robert S. Jepson, Jr.

Jack Rich Award

1925 Locomobile 48 Convertible Sedan by Derham

Owned by Mr & Mrs Robert S. Jepson, Jr.

Congratulations to all of the winners! Click here for the complete list.

On Friday and Saturday, the Ascent at Hershey saw 27 cars racing the historic hill course in the back of the Hotel Hershey. The Ascent brings out some amazing historic race cars and this year was no exception and even included Hal Fillinger’s 1912 Mercedes Grand Prix Special with its nearly 10 liter airplane engine! Charity rides were given in these cars at noon and more than one patron was found cleaning the bugs off their teeth. David Zavetsky was quickest up the hill in his 1959 Devin “Pink Elephant 5” and took home the Worker’s Choice award.

The 2018 Elegance at Hershey will be held June 8-10, 2018. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, donor or volunteer, please call The Elegance office at 717-534-1910 or email Executive Director Patricia Hetrick at phetrick@theeleganceathershey.com.

About The Elegance at Hershey

The Elegance at Hershey, a 501 (C) (3) organization based in Hershey, PA, was established in 2010. In its first six years, The Elegance at Hershey has donated more than $850,000 to its three charities, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the AACA Museum and the AACA Library & Research Center. Contributions are facilitated by significant sponsor support. Together with a great team of volunteers and donors, The Elegance is excited to move forward with the 2018 event. The event will be held on June 8-10, 2018. For additional information, visit TheEleganceAtHershey.com.