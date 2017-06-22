Mecum’s Portland auction recap

WALWORTH, Wis. – Mecum Auctions was in Portland June 16-17 with an impressive lineup of 461 classic and collector cars. The two-day auction at the Portland Expo Center achieved $7.9 million in overall sales totals topped by a 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro that brought $395,000.

The well-documented, four-speed Yenko certainly stole the show in its intense blue-on-black color combination and award-winning condition, but a rare 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 was another auction favorite and demanded a high bid of $125,000. Plymouths and Chevrolets dominated the top 10, but a beautiful Hemi-equipped Desoto Fireflite convertible also made the list coming in at $68,000.

The complete top 10 sales at the Portland 2017 auction include (individual prices do not include buyer’s premiums):

1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro at $395,000 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 at $125,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible at $110,000 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback at $90,000 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda at $81,000 1970 Plymouth Cuda at $78,000 1970 Plymouth Road Runner at $72,500 2003 Chevrolet Corvette CRC Conversion at $71,000 1966 Shelby Cobra Replica at $70,000 1955 Desoto Fireflite Convertible at $68,000

Mecum’s next collector-car auction is this July 20-22 in Denver with an anticipated 1,000-vehicle lineup, followed by another 1,000-car offering in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3-5. For more details on upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

