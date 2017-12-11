Neil Young’s 1953 Roadmaster Skylark goes for $400,000

Los Angeles, California – Julien’s Auctions closed out its 2017 auction season honoring one of the greatest artists of all time, Neil Young. PROPERTY FROM THE COLLECTION OF NEIL YOUNG rocked the auction block December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles as rock and roll memorabilia collectors and superfans of the music legend across the globe bid live on the floor, online and on the phone for a chance to take home a piece of the two-time inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s iconography and cherished personal items. A portion of proceeds from the auction will benefit The Bridge School.



Three of Young’s classic cars were the auction’s stand out items with his rare 50th anniversary special edition 1953 Buick code 76X Roadmaster Skylark convertible which was the first car off the assembly line for this model (total production: 1,690) with two-tone red and white leather interior and a steering wheel hub that denotes “customized for Neil Young” leading the pack and selling for an astounding $400,000 above its estimate $200,000-$300,000; a 1941 Chrysler Series 28 Windsor Highlander 2-Door 3-Person Coupe, which was once owned by Steve McQueen according to Young, that sold for $35,200 well over its original estimate $15,000-$20,000 and a 1948 Buick Roadmaster Hearse built by Flxible,nicknamed “Mort II” similar to the one used by Young and his band, The Squires, to haul their equipment to gigs in the early 1960’s and served as the theme of Young’s song, “Long May You Run” that sold for $31,250 well over its original estimate$8,000-$10,000.

Over 230 pieces of Young’s beloved and magnificent model trains from his lifelong collection of Lionel trains sold for nearly $300,000. Highlights included a Prototype Lionel 1954 Western Pacific 6464-100 Boxcar and a Prototype AEC Switcher from the Lionel Archives which both sold for $11,250 well above their original estimate range of $2,000-$10,000; the custom painted Horde Tour Commodore Vanderbilt Hudson 4-6-4 Locomotive that sold for $10,000; a Prototype Lionel 2242 New Haven F-3 A-B Locomotive which sold for $8,750 and more.

