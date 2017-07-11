Rare autos at Lake Bluff Concours d’Elegance

JOSEPH, MI – More than 80 spectacular and unique vehicles will line the bluff overlooking Lake Michigan in scenic downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, during the 13th annual Lake Bluff Concours d’Elegance of Southwest Michigan on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This invitational show features more than 80 automobiles from the Brass, Classic, Vintage, and Muscle Car eras produced through 1979. In addition, several special-interest vehicles will be highlighted in the day-long event. The entire collection representing nine decades was selected from a field of more than 130 applications.

The featured marques for 2017 are:

The Packard Legacy – A celebration of an American classic

50 th anniversary of the Camaro’s introduction

anniversary of the Camaro’s introduction Classic Domestic Drop-tops

Just a few of the more than 80 vehicles to expect at this year’s Concours include:

1907 Jewel Stanhope Model Runabout

1910 International-Harvester Highwheeler Autowagon

1911 Hudson 33 Speedster Roadster

1924 Studebaker Light Six (from China)

1929 Packard 633 Touring, Phaeton

1931 Packard Custom 8 with prototype custom body by Rollston

1932 Packard Super 8 Dual Cowl Phaeton

1932 Chevrolet Confederate Roadster

1936 Packard 120-B Convertible

1936 Cord Westchester

1941 Graham Hollywood

1957 Aston Martin DB Mk III Saloon

1958 Dodge Regal Lancer

1972 Citroen SM Hardtop

Several British sports cars including 1948 MG TC Roadster, 1957 Jaguar XK140 Drophead Coupe, 1960 Austin Healey Sprite Roadster, 1960 MGA Roadster, 1961 Triumph TR3A Roadster, 1966 Jaguar E-Type Convertible, and a 1967 Jaguar E-Type Fixed Head Coupe will also be part of this year’s show.

A three-part afternoon Pass in Review of all the vehicles in the show is narrated by auto authority F. Edward Lucas II, who has been with the Lake Bluff Concours d’Elegance of Southwestern Michigan since its inception in 2005. Lucas is also the voice of some of the most prestigious Concours events in the U.S. including Amelia Island. The Pass in Reviews will take place at noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Lake Boulevard.

This year’s featured Concours designer is Patrick Schiavone who served as design chief in several Ford Motor Company automotive studios. He is credited with saving the Mustang with his 1994 design refresh of the iconic pony car. Schiavone, who resides in Watervliet, Michigan, left Ford in 2010 to join Whirlpool Corporation where he is Vice President of Global Consumer Design. In his honor, several Ford Mustangs will be included in the show as well as one of his personal cars.

Schiavone will talk about his time at Ford, including his remarkable involvement with saving the rear-drive 1994 Mustang, during a pre-event presentation on Friday, August 12. The Friday evening event begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Golf Club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. The presentation is free but pre-registration is required as seating is limited. To register for the presentation contact Dar Davis at drd43@sbcglobal.net or 269-983-0742.

The Lake Bluff Concours d’Elegance of Southwest Michigan annually attracts more than 3,000 spectators to the lake bluff in downtown St. Joseph. Admission is $10 for adults. Children and young people under 18 are free with a paid adult. Net proceeds benefit Hospice at Home, a Lakeland Health Affiliate. More information about the event can be found at www.ConcoursSWMI.com and http://facebook.com/ConcoursSWMI.