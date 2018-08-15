RM Sotheby’s 2018 London auction digital catalog released

RM Sotheby’s 2018 London Auction September 5th
RM Sotheby’s released the digital catalog for its 12th annual London sale to take place on September 5th at Battersea Evolution, in Battersea Park. This annual highlight on the European auction calendar features more than 100 lots, including 95 of the world’s finest motor cars and eight collectibles.
This eclectic sale is headlined by a 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT driven by famed actor Peter Sellers on screen in the 1963 film, The Wrong Arm of the Law (view video here), whilst the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, once owned by pop and rock legend Rod Stewart, is also attracting enormous attention. It will be joined by a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, also purchased new by the iconic singer. With cars spanning values from £10,000 to £3,000,000 and eras from 1920 through 2018, London is a fantastic sale for collectors and enthusiasts of all fine collector automobiles.
A selection of stand-out lots is presented below, with all lots now available in the complete London digital catalog. Please also note that the Rod Stewart Miura and the Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy, listed below, are now on view in Sotheby’s New Bond Street London galleries until Friday, August 31st.
1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy (Est. £2,000,000 – £2,200,000)
Chassis no. 08199 is one of a mere 60 alloy 275 GTBs produced and was previously owned by noted hot-rod enthusiast Don Orosco and actor Alex Cord. As a later long-nose example, the car was completed by the factory in January 1966 and boasts the rare and desirable aluminium bodywork and fitted triple Weber carburettors. Fully restored in its original colour combination, this matching-numbers example is, of course, Ferrari Classiche certified.
2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder (Est. £120,000 – £150,000)
Delivered new to Rod Stewart, and still with just its second owner, the Gallardo was ordered new in stunning Celeste Phoebe over Blu Scylla and Avorio colour scheme and has currently covered just over 3,000 miles from new. Stewart’s ownership of this particular Gallardo Spyder is confirmed by an accompanying copy of the original invoice and a letter from Lamborghini Edinburgh, which notes that the car was optioned with the E-Gear paddle shift transmission, the branding package, and a two-tone interior.
1982 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport (Est. £220,000 – £260,000)
One of a mere 15 of the special 924 GTS Clubsport models originally produced. The car retains its original engine and is believed to have covered only 35,000 km from new. In excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition, this extremely rare and very quick 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport is a fine, track-capable Porsche that will certainly be the centre of attention at any club event and is capable of embarrassing many supposedly faster automobiles.
2003 Ferrari Enzo (Est. £1,850,000 – £2,000,000)
One of the most iconic supercars of all time, the Enzo on offer is a single ownership example with less than 6,100 km from new. Finished in the quintessential colour combination of Rosso Corsa over Nero, this Enzo has been properly cared for and regularly exercised and enjoyed all its life, presenting beautifully throughout.
1996 Porsche 911 GT2 (Est. £725,000 – £850,000)
One of just 190 examples built and offered by its first and only owner in highly original condition. The silver 911 GT2 offered has been carefully maintained throughout its life and retains its factory appearance, including its distinctive fender flares, two-tier fixed spoiler, and its wide alloy wheels. Delivered to 430 bhp specifications in 1996, the engine was upgraded to produce 450 bhp in 1998 by Porsche Zentrum MAHAG in Munich. Inside, its black and grey leather, two-tone fixed sports seats show limited wear, commensurate with the 136,000 km shown on its odometer.
1953 Ferrari 212 Europa Coupé (Est. £810,000 – £1,000,000)
Featuring exquisitely beautiful Pinin Farina coachwork on a rare LHD chassis, this car featured in period Ferrari literature. With decades of wonderful known history, the car benefits from a recent $500,000 concours restoration by marque specialists Epifani Restorations, and is Ferrari Classiche certified with original engine, gearbox and bodywork. Accompanied by an owner’s manual, factory brochure and tool kit with jack.
