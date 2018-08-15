RM Sotheby’s 2018 London auction digital catalog released

RM Sotheby’s 2018 London Auction September 5th

RM Sotheby’s released the digital catalog for its 12th annual London sale to take place on September 5th at Battersea Evolution, in Battersea Park. This annual highlight on the European auction calendar features more than 100 lots, including 95 of the world’s finest motor cars and eight collectibles.

This eclectic sale is headlined by a 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT driven by famed actor Peter Sellers on screen in the 1963 film, The Wrong Arm of the Law (view video here), whilst the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, once owned by pop and rock legend Rod Stewart, is also attracting enormous attention. It will be joined by a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, also purchased new by the iconic singer. With cars spanning values from £10,000 to £3,000,000 and eras from 1920 through 2018, London is a fantastic sale for collectors and enthusiasts of all fine collector automobiles.

A selection of stand-out lots is presented below, with all lots now available in the complete London digital catalog. Please also note that the Rod Stewart Miura and the Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy, listed below, are now on view in Sotheby’s New Bond Street London galleries until Friday, August 31st.

