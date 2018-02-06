Rolland Museum Rarities highlight Leake Collector Car Show & Auction  

DALLAS, Texas – Unique automobiles from the celebrated Rolland Collection – a museum selection of 24 custom exotics and racing cars – will cross the block during the Leake Collector Car Show and Auction, Feb. 23-24 in the Oklahoma City Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

Two powerhouses of the collector auction market – Leake Auction Company and Heritage Auctions – are joining forces to present the collection’s rarities, which include Indianapolis race cars, midget race cars from the 1950’s and custom hot rods. The hand-selected lots offer collectors high-performance vehicles with provenance without reserve.

During the 1950s, William Rolland joined the Shadoff Chrysler team to help construct one of the fastest vehicles ever built. The team set the world land speed record in their class at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. Well-known among collectors and historians, Rolland assembled the collection in 2010 for his private exhibit established in Newbury Park, California. The discerning selection represents Rolland’s passion for performance and speed and every vehicle offered in the auction comes directly from the museum’s holdings.

Top lots include a 2001 Ferrari 360 Modena Challenge, a purpose built factory racecar and a 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The McLaren was built as a collaboration between the multiple world championship-winning Formula 1 team and legendary auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AMG. With a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of over 205 mph, the SLR is an icon of super car world.

Rolland’s collection offers speedsters, such as a 1933 Ford Alloway, a 2006 GDT Speedster and a selection of hot rods and roadsters including a 1920 Ford Model T-Bucket and a 1932 Ford Custom Roadster in a striking purple finish.

A collector’s class of six midget racers including a 1947 Hillegass, signed by racing legends Mario Andretti and Tony Stewart, a 1950 Kurtis-Kraft raced by Tommy Caruso and rare, 1972 Quarter Midget Dirt Track Car will cross the auction block.

A unique collection of Indy race cars features a 2000 Dallara, driven by Mark Dismore and completed in all nine races of the 2000 Northern Light Series as well as a second 2000 Dallara, driven by Scott Sharp in all nine races of the 2000 Northern Light Series. The selection also includes a 1997 Dallara with an Energizer Body, a 1980 Grant King Race Car that was driven by Jim McElreath in the Indy 500 in 1979 and 1980 and a 2004 Lola B020/00 Cosworth XFE.

A 1941 Willys Coupe, finished in a striking orange paint job with hand painted flames and powered by a 355 CI V-8 engine, is expected to generate intense bidder interest.

To learn more about The Rolland Collection, to register to bid in the Feb. 23-24 Oklahoma City event and view high-resolution images of each vehicle, visit LeakeCar.com.

