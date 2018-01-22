Russo and Steele’s all new Amelia Island, Florida Car Week 2019 Auction Event

Scottsdale, Arizona – Russo and Steele will be coming to the East Coast! Scottsdale, Arizona based Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions announced the addition of a March Amelia Island auction to its annual calendar of events. Concurrent with the prestigious Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, Russo and Steele joins a highly exclusive and elite cast of automotive lifestyle destination events. Kicking off in 2019, the 2-evening event will feature over 250 ultra-premium collector automobiles crossing its “auction in the round” style auction block.

“Our all new event site, located on the east end of the Fernandina Beach Airport, right off of Amelia Island Parkway is highly centrally located and just ten minutes from the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance”, states Russo and Steele President and CEO Drew Alcazar. “This once again, puts Russo and Steele directly at the epicentre of another major American car week event and much like our other venues, our team has established a long-term agreement with a host that will perpetuate the “only at R&S” mandate we sought. Visceral, emotional, “Auction in The Round” will introduce to what we believe is the core of hobby; FUN!” We can’t wait to bring our signature philosophy of cars and camaraderie to Amelia Island in March 2019!”

Bidder registration is just $200 and includes admission for all days of “Auction in the Round” action for the bidder and one lucky guest.

About Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions

One of the nation’s premier collector-car auction houses, Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions continues to attract a discerning global clientele. Auctions include their signature event in Scottsdale, Arizona every January, followed in Amelia Island, Florida in March, June in Newport Beach, and August in Monterey, California. For additional information, please visit www.russoandsteele.com or call 602.252.2697.