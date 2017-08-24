Worldwide Auctioneer’s Pacific Grove Auction in review

Auburn, Indiana. – Worldwide Auctioneers presented its first ever auction out on the Monterey Peninsula on August 17th in the oceanside setting of the Pacific Grove Golf Links, at the northernmost tip of the Monterey Peninsula. 74 hand-selected cars and motorcycles went under the hammer at the inaugural Pacific Grove Auction, with 70% finding new homes and a total sale of just under $7.5 million. High sale went to the one of a kind early production 1940 BMW 328 Roadster with Coachwork by Touring that realized $605,000. Other notable sales included an elegant US built 1912 Fiat Tipo 56 Touring with original coachwork that brought $495,000 and a 1937 Packard 1507 Twelve Coupe Roadster, a former Pebble Beach Concours Award winner that hammered sold for $467,500. The “Lieutenant’s Speedster” also went to a new home that night for $360,000, a ruby red 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster that had never been offered for public sale.

The Pacific Grove Auction also saw the successful sale of an exciting selection of motorcycles from The Allen Smith Collection that included some of the most significant early American motorcycles, as well as iconic bikes from pre-and post-war Britain, like an extremely rare 1910 Pierce Four and a numbers-matching 1939 Brough Superior SS80.

Full results from the sale are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com.

Next stop for the team at Worldwide Auctioneers is the tenth annual Labor Day Weekend sale, The Auburn Auction, scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the National Auto & Truck Museum, showcasing a great selection of vehicles offered almost entirely without reserve. Headlining the sale is an impressive 1930 Cadillac V-16 Imperial Limousine, recipient of a Lion Award at the 2002 Meadowbrook Concours d’Elegance. It is offered for sale as part of The Jimmie Taylor Collection which comprises over thirty notable pre-and post-war vehicles, all offered for sale without reserve. Other exciting no reserve offerings in Auburn include cars from The Chuck Runyon Collection and a great selection of vintage racecars from The Allen Smith Collection. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for full details on schedules and consignments for The Auburn Auction, call 1.260.925.6789 or email info@worldwideauctioneers.com

Quality consignments of individual motorcars or collections are also now invited for Worldwide’s second annual Scottsdale Auction, scheduled for January 17, 2018, and can be discussed with Worldwide Specialists at 1.260.925.6789 or info@worldwideauctioneers.com.

