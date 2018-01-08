Worldwide to showcase MoPars in Scottsdale

Auburn, IN. – MoPar fans can look forward to an extraordinary offering of Hemi cars at Worldwide’s Scottsdale Auction on Wednesday January 17. Included in the selection and celebrated among enthusiasts as the “Basement Find,” Hemi ‘Cuda is an awesome 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda, purchased by a prior owner out of South Dakota in 1978 and then stored in a Kansas City basement until 2014. With just 21,433 miles from new and the subject of a later painstaking four-year restoration, it has a verified “born with” all original, numbers-matching drivetrain and is a pure example that retains 100% all original sheet metal. Highly optioned and Impeccably documented, it was featured in the September 2016 edition of Muscle Car Review and was the recipient of MCACN Concours Gold Certification and a Sponsor Pick award in November 2017.

Also slated to go under the hammer is the rarest of the rare – a “1 of 1” 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hemi Convertible in factory Plum Crazy Purple, one of only five Hemi/four-speed Challenger R/T convertibles built and the only Hemi/four-speed car built with 4.10:1 Super Track Pak. Restored for noted and selective prior owner Milton Robson and accompanied at auction by expert report by David Wise it is in the worlds of John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer, “simply an investment grade example of what astute collectors regard the ultimate American supercar”.

Accompanied by Chrysler Broadcast Sheet and retaining its original fender tag is another exceptionally rare MoPar, a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Hemi, 1 of just some 70 Hemi Daytona’s built and an outstanding example of Chrysler’s outrageous NASCAR “Aero Warrior.”The subject of an exceptional restoration, it retains its original engine and sheet metal and has been expertly maintained ever since. Inspected and authenticated by MoPar expert Dave Wise, who documented his findings in the report that comes with the car, this Hemi Daytona is one of the finest available.

Full details on all consignments can be viewed online at worldwideauctioneers.com. Information on advance bidder registration is available at 1.260. 925.6789 or bidders@worldwideauctioneers.com.

The Scottsdale Auction will take place on the evening of Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 5pm, once again the first of the catalogue sales scheduled for Arizona Auction Week. Auction consignments can be previewed onsite daily at 6460 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale from Sunday, January 14th up until the auction itself, with VIP & Bidder Reception scheduled from 3-5pm on Wednesday the 17th. The Scottsdale Auction is open to the public. Admission by catalogue is $100 to include VIP Reception and seating for one as available, or $35 for admission only with limited seating. Full details on bidder registration, admission and schedules are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 1.260.925.6789, with ongoing news and consignment updates posted online and on Worldwide’s social media properties @worldwideauctioneers.

Along with the Scottsdale Auction, the company’s annual schedule comprises The Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April, The Pacific Grove Auction, presented out on the Monterey Peninsula during Monterey Car Week in August and The Auburn Auction, held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, as well as stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.

