Reviving Dad’s Suburban

Gus Mantelis’ Suburban is saved, restored and cherished. Courtesy of Michael Petti

Cars and trucks hold more than just passengers: they hold memories and experiences. Just ask Augustis “Gus” Mantelis, of Montreal, Quebec, who owns the featured 1976 GMC Suburban Sierra Grande.

“I remember going with my father in June 1976 to buy the Suburban,” Mantelis said. “I was 11 years old. One of my best memories is playing or sleeping in the back of the Suburban while my mom and dad are in front on a family road trip. Hunting trips with my dad in the GMC. I learned how to drive using this truck, and I passed the driving test. I was able to parallel park it. High school graduation with two other couples. Dates with my lovely wife of 37 years.”

Mantelis’ time machine reminds him of a different era, a different age and a different state of mind. His 1976 truck wagon is part of the seventh generation of GMC and Chevrolet Suburban, which were available from 1973 through 1991. It had a rectilinear, straight squared-off body and razor-edge fender lines. The prevailing sides were accentuated by a slightly outward bulge from the front to the rear. The bulge was often painted a second color. Doors wrapped into the roof and drip-rails were individualized above each door. There was 19 percent more glass area than the previous generation of Suburban. Curved side windows were introduced, and wheel openings were now oblong where, in the sixth generation, they had been round. In short, the overall appearance conveyed a hefty, muscular style.

The 350-cid V-8 looks tiny in the huge engine bay. The base engine was a six-cylinder, while the largest available engine was a 454-cid V-8. Courtesy of Michael Petti

The seventh-generation Suburban now offered only four side doors instead of the previous two or three doors. This was way behind other sport-utility vehicles such as the International Travelall four-door (introduced in 1961) and the Jeep Wagoneer four-door (introduced in 1963). Previous Suburbans were geared toward utility, and now because of its four doors, it became more of a family station wagon. In fact, a wagon tailgate was standard, although rear panel doors were optional.

The instrument cluster wrapped around the driver with all gauges in view, and the instrument panel was one piece to prevent noise and vibration. Controls were labelled with words instead of graphics. Interior door panels only covered part of the inner door and were molded in plastic. Wide, supportive seats were arranged in three rows facing the front to carry nine passengers. The second row’s right side passenger seat could be flipped forward to access the third-row seat. Even the tallest third-seat passengers are able to fully stretch their legs. Plenty of glass gave the interior an airy feel.

GMC Suburban shared its body shell, engines, and technical features with the Chevrolet Suburban. Two-wheel-drive vehicles were part of the C Series, and four-wheel drives were in the K Series. Engines available in the 1976 Suburban included the 105-hp, 250-cid six; 140-hp, 305-cid V-8; 160-hp, 350-cid V-8; 185-hp, 400-cid V-8; and 240-hp, 454-cid V-8.

From 1973 to 1980, Suburbans had round headlamps, and from 1981 to 1991, Suburbans had rectangular headlamps of varying sizes and arrangements.

The relatively low bumper height eases rear loading. Courtesy of Michael Petti

Mantelis stated that his GMC Suburban Sierra Grande is four-wheel drive with the 350 V-8 mated to an automatic.

“This was the only brand-new vehicle my dad bought in his lifetime. He loved it with his heart and soul and was proud to be the owner of such a powerful truck. I inherited the truck in September 1991, when my dad passed away at the young age of 63. I decided then that the truck was going to stay in the family. The truck was in good condition when I inherited it from my father.

“One day, in 2001, I came across a gentleman who restored old vehicles,” Mantelis continued. “I decided at that moment I was going to restore the Suburban. I believe it was the last vehicle he restored before retirement. It was a one-year project. I did not want to customize the truck in any way. I wanted it to look as close as possible to when it came out of the assembly plant in Flint.”

The exterior of Mantelis’ “long roof” truck is painted a very rarely seen, high-voltage color known as Tangier Orange. Some parts of the interior, such as the lower door panels and instrument cluster, also are this color. He remarked that the saddle vinyl seats were replaced with saddle leather. This bronze color is also seen on the upper door panels and upper instrument panel.

Prior to the restoration, Mantelis took his Scouts camping with this truck. He also helped friends and neighbors get unstuck from snow. With the second-row seat flat and the third-row seat easily removed, Mantelis had an open floor space of 40 sq. ft. (even more with the tailgate down). He remarked, “You can load a 4 by 8 piece of plywood directly on the floor.” The Suburban comes with a low bumper-height for easy loading.

“What I really like about the Suburban is that I’ve had it for many more years than my father did. Everyone that knows me identifies the truck with me. Dad bought it for $9,728. Value today: priceless.”

Gus Mantelis next to his Suburban Courtesy of Michael Petti

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