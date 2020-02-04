Reader Wheels: 1957 Chrysler Windsor

Larry Casey, of Cottage Grove, Minn., is the proud owner of this fabulous 1957 Chrysler Windsor two-door hardtop.
Larry Casey, of Cottage Grove, Minn., is the proud owner of this fabulous 1957 Chrysler Windsor two-door hardtop. Under the immense hood is a 354-cid/285-hp V-8. The car is hard to miss when it comes down the street with its Gauguin Red and Cloud White paint scheme and soaring fins. The Windsor lineup also offered four-door sedan and four-door hardtop models for '57, as well as a Town and Country wagon. 

