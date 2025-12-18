A participant’s perspective

Bill Renda

It was 6:00 a.m. on a crisp fall morning last October, with the sun just getting ready to pop over the horizon. I was walking into the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week at The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I., under the spotlights and fanfare awaiting me. It was like a dream and all I could think was, “How the heck did I make it here?”

All the activity going on around me was hypnotizing. It was like a human beehive with the sound of power tools and people everywhere shouting out instruction. And the lights. Oh, the lights from The Breakers. That only added to the magic and set the stage for a dreamlike atmosphere. Indeed, there was electricity in the air.

As I walked toward the field, I was greeting by a young lady who inquired whether I would like coffee or an espresso. Wow, this was amazing. I put in my order for a black coffee, and with a gracious smile, she obliged and handed me a coffee and thanked me for coming. Amazing!

As the sun broke over the concours field, it felt like there was magic in the air. Bill Renda

I approached my car left in its show position the night before, and I could see my plan not to cover the car perfectly worked out. “Cruella,” my 1963 Cadillac Series 62 convertible, was draped in a beautiful glaze of morning dew, so I could see a good wipe down would do most of the detail work for me. As I gazed around the field and breathed in all the sights, I realized I had just entered my vision of the promised land with a feeling of royalty.

I wiped my Cadillac down and exchanged pleasantries with the gentleman next to me doing the same. I offered an extra towel to the man on the other side of my car and breathed in the magic and camaraderie.

I was greeted with morning pastry, and then breakfast at eight. There were so many delightful smiles from people so early in the morning that it was like a dream. I had never experienced anything like this. Just the night before, when we had checked in and received our credentials, we were each gifted a gorgeous leather bag with beautiful goodies inside, such as a leather keychain and hats, along with other niceties.

The reflection of Renda’s 1963 Cadillac on an adjacent 1953 Cadillac. Bill Renda

As I set up the morning of the concours, I met some incredible people and was assigned two concierges in case I needed anything — and I mean anything — from a coffee, to food, to even a mixed drink!

I was also assigned a car manager of sorts. He took down my phone number and called me when judges were at my car, and handled any other needs I had. It was amazing.

The day was absolutely a magical display of all makes and models of cars, from early iron to classic icons. Everyone was so bright and cheery.

I had good conversation with Jay Leno and had him sign my lanyard. I also took down the names and numbers of the new friends I made there, and I watched my best friend, Janiene, whom I took along, relax and take pictures.

Bill Renda (right) met Jay Leno at the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week. Bill Renda

At the end of the day, I received an honorable mention and a ribbon (a fancy way of saying third place in my class), and was shocked to receive them, as the competition was heavy in this class. It was an absolute honor, to be sure.

As the show concluded, we said our good-byes and packed our memories away, but it turns out the best part was yet to come. Ah, yes, the exit!

As we drove down the staging lane to leave, we found it lined with people who were applauding and waving, taking pictures and shouting “Congratulations!” It honestly brought tears to my eyes. Not only did this hit me emotionally, but as we left, we saw people lined up on both sides of the street doing the same, a vision I will never forget.

The hardest part of experiencing this is now I look at local shows differently, not in a bad way, but as my friend, Laurie says, ‘Welcome to the other side.”

Many thanks to the people who put on this event by financing a car show that is truly a magical experience. I will never forget this moment.

