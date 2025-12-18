Tired Iron!: Part One

“Weathered Wheels” has long been one of the most popular departments in Old Cars, and we’ve had a lot of folks contribute over the years. Ron Kowalke, Steve Isola, Ken Lorek and Coy Thomas have all shared dozens, even hundreds, of images over the years.

We simply can’t get enough cool “yard art” photos, and we know a lot of our readers share our affinity for colorful, rusty iron.

One of our prolific “Weathered Wheels” hawks is Gregg D. Merksamer, who always seems to make it a point to travel back roads in search of rusty relics. And when we get photos from Gregg, we get them in bunches!

Following are a few of the “Weathered Wheels” that he’s come across in recent years that haven’t yet been published in Old Cars. Thanks again for the pix, Gregg! Keep ’em coming!

This 1951-’52 Buick sedan may never roll again, but it now does a pretty great job of serving as the centerpiece of this lawn in Lakeville, Pa. Gregg D. Merksamer

A 1966 Chrysler 300 keeps company with a 1961 Buick LeSabre sedan and 1968 Chevy Bel Air or Biscayne near Waterloo, N.Y. Gregg D. Merksamer

You don’t typically find a lot of Hudsons sitting around junkyards, so maybe there is hope somebody will adopt this 1939 sedan — although it looks too far gone to do much more than provide a few parts. Gregg D. Merksamer



The 1947 Pontiacs had ample chrome and stainless, and all the pieces look like they are still intact on this project Poncho. It has New York plates still in place, so this one looks like it might have a promising future. Gregg D. Merksamer

This 1956 Ford Fairlane near East Brady in Pennsylvania looks solid enough to interest plenty of restorers. A year earlier, the Fairlane had replaced the Crestline at the top of Ford’s full-size car menu. A year after, in 1957, a significant restyling would arrive for the second-gen Fairlanes. Gregg D. Merksamer

The 1952 Austin A40 was an interesting little machine, and is a pretty rare sight these days. Gregg D. Merksamer

This one, which was spotted in Somerset, N.Y., looks like it had some restoration work started. You won’t find many four-doors smaller than this! Gregg D. Merksamer

It appears there’s something really heavy stuffed into the huge trunk of this 1968 Lincoln Continental, which was found resting with its nose pointing up in the air in Valley Cottage, N.Y. Cozied up next to the Lincoln is a rusty 1966 Riviera. Gregg D. Merksamer



Sometimes, it’s just hard to get rid of any old fire truck. The one is a Ward LaFrance Pioneer II from the 1970s, spotted in Indiana a few years back. Gregg D. Merksamer

A Ward LaFrance and was found parked up close to a tree in Ravenna, Ohio, after having served in Glen Iron, Pa. Gregg D. Merksamer

Who needs one of those big roadside billboards when you can advertise your fireworks stand with a monstrous 1968 Cadillac Fleetwood limo? This patriotic beauty looks like it still runs, and was discovered in Rapid City, S.D. Gregg D. Merksamer

The restoration on this once-glamorous 1969 Cadillac has apparently started with copious amounts of duct tape to patch up some missing rear window glass. She’s still got air in her tires and appears drivable, albeit with some limited rear visibility. Gregg D. Merksamer

Cozied up next to the 1968 Lincoln at left is an equally imposing 1966 Riviera. This one has obviously suffered from a few years of neglect, as the vinyl top covering is in shambles and the tires have long since given up their air. She looks like she’s had some rough welding done on her fenders and doors, so maybe more help is on the way. Gregg D. Merksamer

Somebody near Bedford Hills, N.Y., was ready to take on a king-size restoration project with this multi-colored 1957 Cadillac limousine. Gregg D. Merksamer

It appears that somebody has at least started some sanding and bodywork on this big monster, but there is a long way to go to make it the magnificent icon that it originally was. Gregg D. Merksamer

A 1958 Cadillac Coupe deVille has suffered the indignity of having its lights punched out and its windshield busted, but somebody’s got some temporary wheels on it so we’re guessing this baby is going to make it back on the street. Gregg D. Merksamer

Harness racing fans will immediately know what this huge 1971 Series 75 Cadillac was originally used for. The former pace/starter car for the ponies was used at the Goshen Historic Track. We’d love to know how many miles are on it Gregg D. Merksamer

Huge Cadillacs are hard to beat as attention-getters, and nobody is going to miss this red-hot 1964 Sedan deVille in Rapid City, S.D. Gregg D. Merksamer

A 1967 Cadillac hearse would be another very ambitious restoration project, but this one is obviously being kept around for something. The tires are flat and the Caddy is going to need some window glass before it can be driven. The headlamp assemblies have been cannibalized and she’s got some rust issues from sitting out the elements ... but we’re going to hope this big pro-car eventually gets some love — and maybe a new life as a king-size street rod. Gregg D. Merksamer

The VW “Bug Tower” in Defiance, Ohio, became well known for its five colorfully painted vintage Volkswagen Beetles. The color schemes have changed over the years, but the five bugs have long remained a popular tourist stop. Gregg D. Merksamer

Nissan 300ZXs have a huge following in the “tuner” crowd, and this one hiding in Sloatsburg, N.Y., will surely be in somebody’s future — it looks solid from this angle, and definitely deserves to be in somebody’s garage. Gregg D. Merksamer

