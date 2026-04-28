Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach tops Broad Arrow’s $20 Million Air|Water Auction

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA – Broad Arrow Auctions has announced results for its third annual Porsche Air|Water Auction, held on Saturday, April 25 during the renowned Air|Water experience from the creators of Luftgekühlt. The single-marque, single-day auction realized $20 million in total sales, with a strong 84 percent sell-through rate (70 of 83 lots) and nearly 50 percent of all bidders participating for the first time. This represents Broad Arrow’s strongest Air|Water performance to date.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Thomas Forrester, conducting numerous exciting bidding competitions, including for the sale-topping 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach at a final $4,680,000, eventually selling to a bidder over the phone. Limitation number 048 is the singular Paint to Sample Riviera Blue 918 Spyder equipped with the weight-saving Weissach package delivered to North America, featuring a Black interior with Silver piping. Exquisitely optioned, it was offered with only 1,267 miles at the time of cataloging.

2025 RUF SCR Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

It was the equally eye-catching 2025 RUF SCR that also stole the show on Saturday afternoon. The highly exclusive, made-to-order, modern RUF supercar elicited back-and-forth bidding between two bidders in the room, eventually selling for a final $2,095,000. A true ground-up RUF design, chassis 06025 was offered with delivery miles only and finished in vivid Paint to Sample Türkisblau (Turkish Blue).

“We’re always thrilled to present an auction at a true enthusiast event like Air|Water and to a group of collectors and drivers as passionate as the Porsche community,” says Alexander Weaver, Vice President and Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow. “This was our best Air|Water Auction yet, with a catalog of cars that included some very special, incredibly optioned cars. It was once again the hard-to-find, bespoke, and highly optioned modern Porsches that topped the sale, indicative of overall market trends and of the quality of the offering. We’re excited to continue our spring and summer auction calendar across the globe.”

Nearly every evolution and iteration of the Porsche 911 was on offer at Broad Arrow’s 2026 Air|Water Auction, including a pair of stunning examples Reimagined by Singer. A 1990 Porsche 911 Coupe Reimagined by Singer known as the “Lindsey Commission” demonstrated Singer’s refined restraint with its custom Light Ivory exterior, Cumin leather interior, and Nickel-finished trim and quilted leather details throughout. The Classic Coupe sold for a final $1,022,500.Later in the sale, an elegant 1992 Porsche 911 Targa Reimagined by Singer known as the “Rio Commission” sold for $1,160,000, finished in Paint to Sample Bespoke Green over an opulent interior trimmed in Burgundy and Sunset Orange leather with 18-karat gold detailing.

1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S WLS2 Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Amongst many additional highlights, it was the rarely seen Power kit-equipped 911s that stood out, with all examples commanding extended bidding battles throughout the sale. A 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S WLS2 led the pack. Earning significant pre-sale interest, this is one of only 160 Rest of World (RoW) 993-generation 911 Turbo S examples fitted as standard with the 450-horsepower (XLC) WLS2 Power Kit. Ordered in Vesuvio Metallic, a coveted present-day Paint to Sample hue, over a full Black leather interior, this was an incredible example of the most powerful air-cooled 911 Turbo for the street ever offered. With competitive bidding from start to finish, the 911 Turbo S WLS2 sold for a final $681,500, exceeding its pre-sale estimate of $575,000 to $625,000.

As soon as bidding opened for a 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe WLS, equipped with the ultra-rare WLS performance package from Porsche Exclusive, it accelerated at lightning speed, landing at a final $390,000. Rounding out the group, a 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S WLS 3.8— a German-market example retained by Porsche from new for internal use—sold for $263,200.

1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S WLS 3.8 Robin Adams/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow Porsche Air|Water Auction 2026 

Lot 256 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package $4,680,000 Lot 235 2025 RUF SCR $2,095,000 Lot 248 1992 Porsche 911 Targa Reimagined by Singer $1,160,000 Lot 212 1990 Porsche 911 Coupe Reimagined by Singer $1,022,500 Lot 222 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 $995,000 Lot 228 2016 Porsche 911 R $747,500 Lot 244 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic $714,500 Lot 240 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S WLS2 $681,500 Lot 250 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS $555,000 Lot 249 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach Package $483,500

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2026 Porsche Air|Water Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Next on Broad Arrow’s live auction calendar, the auction house returns to the shores of Lake Como in Italy on May 16-17 for its second annual sale as the official auction of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The complete digital catalog for the auction is now available, featuring more than 75 exceptional collector cars and a selection of sought-after memorabilia, led by a bespoke 2018 Pagani Zonda Unica and a just-announced 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3.

* NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots (including motorcycles), Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.