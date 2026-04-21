Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach achieves over $48.5 million in sales with 100% sell-through, raises $1.635 million for charity

Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson celebrated a successful Palm Beach Auction fueled by record-breaking sales, celebrity appearances and heartwarming charity moments April 16-18, 2026, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Featuring a docket of 610 collectible vehicles, the Palm Beach Auction achieved more than $47 million in vehicle auction sales with 100% sell-through. Four vehicles sold for a total of $1.635 million to benefit charity, bringing the total amount Barrett-Jackson has helped raise for nonprofits to more than $171 million. During the three-day auction, Barrett-Jackson also sold 264 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $1.5 million, bringing the auction’s total sales to over $48.5 million.

“Our 2026 Palm Beach auction welcomed a record number of bidders and was one of the most impressive dockets we’ve ever assembled, featuring the perfect blend of classic and contemporary collectible vehicles,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “World-class restomods, like the 1951 Chevrolet 3100 (Lot #750) that sold for $330,000, remained popular, while European supercars were in especially high demand, comprising the majority of our Top 10-selling vehicles. We’re especially elated to celebrate two new all‑time top sellers in the history of our Palm Beach Auction: the 2016 Pagani Huayra at $3.19 million and the 2025 Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale at $1.87 million. This impressive achievement demonstrates the strength of the collector car market and the immense trust that consignors and bidders have in Barrett-Jackson.”

The top vehicles that sold on Super Saturday presented by Seminole Casino Coconut Creek during the 2026 Palm Beach Auction include:

Barrett-Jackson kicked off its historic auction with an unforgettable Opening Night Party featuring live music and entertainment, then continued to pump up the energy over the next three days with supercars, celebrities and special charity moments.

Celebrities who joined the festivities included NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha; tennis legend and winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, Martina Navratilova; Florida state senator Tom Wright; four Medal of Honor recipients, including U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Ret.) David Bellavia, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Kyle Carpenter, U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Terry Richardson and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Matt Williams; Daymond John from Shark Tank; and television personality and builder Jesse James.

“It was an incredibly inspiring moment when four Medal of Honor recipients were welcomed to the auction block by a sea of American flags for the sale of the 2026 GM ISV-U benefiting the Medal of Honor Foundation,” said Jackson. “It was also very special to witness the 35th Anniversary Edition Corvette raise $285,000 to benefit the American Heart Association from the generosity of our dear friend and philanthropist John Staluppi and his wife Jeanette, as well as Nicholas Mastroianni. The American Heart Association is very important to me and my wife Carolyn, so we’re very grateful and inspired by the generosity of our collector car family.”

Barrett-Jackson’s philanthropic efforts in Palm Beach totaled $1.635 million with the sale of four vehicles, including:

In addition to the funds raised by Barrett-Jackson, NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha announced that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of her 1957 Ford Thunderbird convertible would benefit the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, which is dedicated to infertility education and awareness.

Barrett-Jackson enjoyed its most successful automobilia auction in the Palm Beach event’s history with 264 authentic items generating $1.5 million in total sales. Top automobilia items included:

“Our Palm Beach Auction was an outstanding event, and now we’ re revving up for our inaugural 2026 Columbus Auction at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds in June,” said Jackson. “We’ll have an incredible celebration of the automotive lifestyle, building on our momentum from Scottsdale and Palm Beach. Consignments are already rolling in, so be sure to get your tickets, book your VIP Experiences and register to bid for what promises to be an incredible auction.”

Consignments for the June 25-27 Columbus Auction are now being accepted. Bidder registration is open, with options that give full access to the action. Advance tickets are on sale now, with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences and hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.

Barrett-Jackson is returning to Nevada for its Las Vegas Auction, Sept. 10-12, 2026, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Join Barrett-Jackson’s online conversation with #BarrettJackson and #BJAC on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company: Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

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