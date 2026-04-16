First Monterey 2026 cars announced by RM Sotheby’s: Pre-War greats from The Ray and Bonnie Kinney Collection

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Monterey, Calif. - RM Sotheby’s announced its first official collection for its flagship Monterey auction, held August 13-15, 2026, at the Portola Hotel and Monterey Conference Center during Monterey Car Week: The Ray and Bonnie Kinney Collection, assembled by the late Ray Kinney and his wife, Bonnie. A thoughtfully curated group of 11 automobiles, the collection reflects a lifelong pursuit of elegance, craftsmanship, and concours-level excellence.

“This is a collection built with passion and a clear vision,” said Gord Duff, President of RM Sotheby’s. “A Duesenberg Model J Tourster, a Figoni et Falaschi-bodied Talbot-Lago, and a unique Rollston Stutz DV-32 Convertible Victoria are the kinds of cars that define the very best collections in the world. Modern collecting can look very different, but these older automobiles are masterpieces of engineering, craftsmanship, and design. No two great examples ever feel exactly the same, and they carry a physical presence that modern cars rarely match. We look forward to seeing these machines go to new homes and be enjoyed all over again.”

Ray Kinney’s journey into collecting began in 2009 following his introduction to the Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club. What followed was a focused acquisition strategy centered on some of the most refined automobiles of the Classic Era, including Duesenberg, French Art Deco coachbuilt cars, and distinguished English marques. From the outset, Kinney’s cars proved competitive at the highest level. His very first appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance earned a class award, setting the tone for a remarkable presence on the concours circuit that would include numerous top honors and multiple Best of Show awards.

The collection features 11 lots, with highlights including:

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1931 Duesenberg Model J Tourster by Derham - One of just eight original examples of the coveted coachwork style and retains its original chassis, firewall, engine, and body. Chassis 2464 is further distinguished by its unique factory-designed hood with 18 vertical louvers and a well-documented provenance including ownership by Dr. Irwin Ginsberg, Andy Granatelli, and Margie and Joseph Cassini III. Comprehensively restored by RM Auto Restoration, with much of its original structure preserved, the car is presented in soft yellow over green leather and has been a highly successful concours entrant, earning Best in Class honors at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. ACD Club Certified Category 1 and ideally suited for touring, it represents one of the finest surviving Derham Toursters.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1947 Talbot-Lago T26 Record Cabriolet by Figoni et Falaschi - A striking example of post-war French coachbuilding, chassis 100109 features flamboyant Figoni et Falaschi coachwork defined by sweeping “aviation-type” fenders, Art Deco detailing, and elegant two-tone finishes. Originally ordered by Louis Ritter and later owned by director George Sidney, it was comprehensively restored by RM Auto Restoration, including the rebuild and refitting of its original T26 engine, and refinished in metallic sky blue over midnight blue with a cream leather interior. A highly decorated concours entrant, it has earned class honors at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Best Postwar European Car at the Amelia Island Concours, and multiple Best of Show awards in recent ownership. Offered from The Ray and Bonnie Kinney Collection, it represents one of the most visually compelling and significant Talbot-Lago cabriolets of the era.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1933 Stutz DV-32 Convertible Victoria by Rollston - One of the most beautiful and important surviving Stutz automobiles, featuring distinctive Rollston coachwork with a steeply raked windshield, lowered roofline, and elegant proportions. Powered by the advanced DV-32 engine with dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder, it represents one of the most sophisticated American performance cars of the Classic Era. Formerly owned by Harrah’s Automobile Collection, Andy Simo, and Terence E. Adderley, it was exquisitely restored in its believed original colors and has since earned numerous concours accolades, including awards at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Amelia Island, and Meadowbrook. A CCCA Full Classic and beautifully maintained in recent ownership, it stands among the finest DV-32s extant.

The collection is further complemented by a selection of additional notable cars, including: 1923 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Piccadilly Roadster by Merrimac, 1948 Delahaye 135 M Cabriolet “Dandy” by Chapron, 1930 Delage D8 C Cabriolet by Chapron, 1936 Lincoln Model K Coupe by LeBaron, 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Saloon, 1954 Buick Skylark, 1941 Packard 1900 One-Ten Station Wagon by Hercules, and a 1989 Rolls-Royce Corniche II.

To view the whole collection, click here.

About RM Sotheby’s - RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 45 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live, online, and Sealed) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. https://rmsothebys.com/

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