Car of the Week: 1966 Shelby Mustang G.T.350-H

Hertz advertised that it had 1,000 special Shelby G.T.350 models available to rent, but sources say actual

production numbers vary from 999 to 1,001 — close to the advertised figure. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Need proof that the ’60s were as swinging as people say they were? Then look no further than the 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby G.T.350-H. Driver license-carrying Americans could march into their local Hertz Rent A Car office and borrow a bona fide Shelby muscle car by day, and flog it by night. Hertz, of course, didn’t condone such behavior of its rental cars, advertising the G.T350-H Shelbys as cars to “add a dash of excitement to your next business trip.” Certainly some businessmen simply did just that, but likely a few of them — and others ­— had more nefarious intentions (and actions).

In order to borrow a Shelby Mustang G.T.350-H, drivers had to be at least 25 years old and members of the Hertz Sports Car Club, then fork over $17 per day and 17 cents per mile to race — er, drive ­— one of the 1,000 or so G.T.350-H cars rentable only from Hertz. Reportedly, Hertz completed very thorough inspections of each G.T.350-H upon its return, and those renters who noticeably thrashed their Shelbys were held responsible for paying for any damage.

The ‘Rent-a-Racer’ is born

The Shelby Mustang G.T.350-H was developed through a partnership between Shelby American and Hertz Rent A Car, which also had a long-standing relationship with Ford Motor Co., to offer the high-performance rental vehicles. Hertz had begun its Sports Car Club in 1958 to rent other high-profile cars from a few of its locations, for which it charged a premium, but by the mid 1960s, the program was faltering. Shelby’s offer to supply its Mustang-based G.T.350 seemed to be the answer to save the Sports Car Club program, and Hertz bit on the idea. The initial plan called for the Hertz G.T.350s to all be painted the company’s colors: black with gold stripes. As excitement for the cars gained momentum within Hertz, its order for G.T.350s grew from 100 cars to a final order of 1,000 cars (give or take a car).

Like regular Shelby G.T.350 models, the Hertz edition used the K-code, 306-hp HiPo 289-cid V-8.

Each rental Shelby Mustang G.T.350-H featured a modified K-Code 289 HiPo V-8 engine rated at 306 hp at 6,000 rpm and with 329 lb.-ft. of torque, the same engine available in white-and-blue Shelby G.T.350 that could be outright purchased at Shelby-franchised Ford dealers. Some early G.T.350-H cars were built with a four-speed manual transmission, but most of the Hertz cars were built with the newly optional C-4 Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission. After service in the Hertz fleet, these vehicles were refurbished and sold to the public by Shelby franchises, with assistance from Ford Motor Co. itself.

Of the 1,000 built for 1966, approximately 750 G.T.350-H Shelbys had black exteriors with gold stripes; the remaining cars were painted in one of four other colors: Wimbledon White; Candy Apple Red; Ivy Green; or Sapphire Blue. The rocker panel decals of G.T.350-H cars incorporated an “H” suffix (for Hertz) at the end of the standard “G.T.350” name in this decal and were usually gold. Regardless of exterior color, all G.T.350-H cars had a black interior with the optional rear fold-down seat and radio. Additional Hertz-only features included unique chromed Magnum 500 wheels with likewise unique “Hertz Sports Car Club” wheel center medallions. Hertz waffled on having its rental cars carry LeMans stripes on the roof, deck lid and hood, and most G.T.350-H cars had the top stripes, although some did not. Under the paint and Hertz-specific striping, the G.T.350-H was a carbon copy of a standard 1966 Shelby Mustang, and as such, they featured the competition-type suspension of a regular Shelby, although some sources say later G.T.350-H Shelbys had alterations to this suspension to make the cars more roadable for renters.

All Shelby G.T.350-H cars were equipped with black interiors, radios and rear seats.

Like other G.T.350 models, the Shelby G.T.350-H featured the distinctive profile of the Mustang 2+2 fastback while incorporating Shelby-specific Plexiglas rear side windows in place of louvered vent units, lending the model a unique character. A further exclusive G.T.350 feature was the addition of rear brake scoops, positioned at the leading edge of the quarter panel, just behind the door. These scoops were incorporated into the Mustang side cove and channeled air through 3-inch-diameter ducts into the wheel housing, thereby enhancing airflow over the rear brake drums for improved performance.

Hertz expected regular passenger-car-level braking for all of its rental cars, and so many of the G.T.350-H cars were specially fitted with aftermarket master brake cylinders or power brake units that the company hoped would help the Shelby’s standard, race car-type hard metallic brake pads stop better in traffic, especially since the cars were often driven by drivers lacking racing experience. Several brake setups were tested by Ford and Shelby to make the Shelby’s standard competition brakes — which worked best when hot — work more predictably when cool, as one would need in city driving. Ultimately, the issue wasn’t completely solved, and as a result, G.T.350-H’s never stopped in the same manner as a standard Mustang upon which they were built. The concern over the brakes resulted in all Hertz-rented G.T.350 Shelbys receiving a black-and-gold decal on the instrument panel stating, “This vehicle is equipped with competition brakes. Heavier than normal brake pedal pressure may be required.”

Due to their Shelby racing brakes, which worked best when hot, all G.T.350-H cars had a sticker on the

dash warning renters that additional brake pressure was required to stop the car. Freeze Frame Image LLC

On all G.T.350 Shelbys, the standard Mustang hood was replaced with one featuring a functional central air scoop to supply fresh air directly to the carburetor. For safety, competition-type locking studs and safety pins were installed on Shelby hoods to prevent accidental hood opening at high speeds. The front grille featured horizontal bars, with a small Mustang emblem on the driver’s side.

The “Rent-A-Racer,” as the G.T350-H soon became known, quickly rose to legend status, with stories circulating of customers returning their Hertz Shelbys sporting signs of track use — brake pads worn, tires balding, rubber shards on the rear fenders and the aroma of burnt rubber and clutch lingering in the interiors. Most of these stories are simply legends in and of themselves.

Shelby fitted all-steel hoods or fiberglass-topped hoods with steel bracing; this car has the all-steel hood.

For many, the G.T.350-H became an attainable dream, a vehicle that bridged the gap between racing fantasy and reality by allowing enthusiasts to drive a Shelby without having to write a big check each month. The G.T.350-H made high-performance motoring available to nearly anyone, even if but only one day at a time. It was a bold marketing move for Hertz and Shelby, and certainly elevated each company in the public eye. For 1965, Shelby American had built just 562 G.T.350s, and another 1,377 were built for 1966. The purchase of another 1,000 G.T.350-H cars by Hertz added as many G.T.350s to the total, making the cars successful for Shelby American. Although the G.T.350-Hs reportedly needed more care by Hertz rental agencies than the Fairlane 500 sedans is normally rented, Hertz found the program successful enough that it ordered 230 new Shelby Mustangs for rental purposes during the 1968 model year. These cars didn’t get the unique features of the 1966 Shelby G.T.350-H, however, and even lacked the “H” suffix in their lower-body stripes.

As part of its 1966 contract with Shelby American, Hertz purchased the cars for $3,815 each and rented them for nine months. After that period, the cars were bought back by Shelby American for $2,589, minus any repair costs to make them saleable as used cars. The cars were returned by Hertz to their nearest Shelby franchise, which sold them as used cars, or sent them to auction where other dealers bought them to sell.

Special G.T.350 gas cap of the 1966 Shelby.

Since Hertz’s company colors were black and gold, most Shelbys received these exterior colors.

Almost all G.T.350-H cars had gold stripes, regardless of paint color.

A lucky survivor

The featured 1966 Shelby G.T.350-H (serial number SFM6S715) was among those painted Raven Black paint with gold stripes and fitted with a power brake booster. It served as a Hertz rental car based out of the Chicago district beginning in February 1966 and was delivered to Hertz via Jack Loftus Ford. After its nine months of service, it was transferred to Courtesy Motors in Littleton, Colo., where it was prepared for resale, and subsequently listed for public purchase.

SFM6S715 retains its original 289-cid V-8 K-code engine, C4 automatic transmission, rare factory steel hood (some G.T.350 hoods also incorporated fiberglass), override traction bars and Koni shocks, which are typical of early-1966 models.

The 1966 Shelby grille was standard ’66 Mustang fare, but without the large central horse badge.

Instead, a smaller horse was fitted to the driver’s side of the grille. Freeze Frame Image LLC

A "G.T.350" badge was affixed to the rear tail panel.

Throughout its nearly 60-year history, this G.T.350-H has changed owners a handful of times. In 1998, it was purchased by David Dotts, who resided in Colorado, not far from Courtesy Ford. This Shelby has spent the majority of its life in Illinois, North Dakota, Colorado and Michigan and was well cared for by its private owners, who maintained it in show car condition. According to records, the engine and transmission were rebuilt in 2013, and everything else received a complete going over and rebuild at that time.

G.T.350-H cars received special chrome-plated Magnum 500 wheels with unique "Hertz Sports Car Club" centers.

Special Shelby rear fender scoops were riveted in place and actually directed air to the rear brakes.

The Stahls Motors & Music Experience in Chesterfield, Mich., added the 1966 Shelby G.T.350-H Mustang to its extensive automobile collection in 2024. Today, it’s displayed in a special Ford vs. Ferrari display that features a Kirkham Cobra Replica and a 1967 Shelby G.T.500. SFM6S715 exemplifies the innovative engineering and forward-thinking design led by Carroll Shelby and his team, seamlessly integrating street-oriented performance with track-derived capabilities. Distinguished by its well-preserved correctness and notable provenance, this specific G.T.350-H reflects an era when automobiles served as symbols of freedom, adventure and American character.

Stahls’ Automotive Foundation is a 501© (3) non-profit organization that exists to preserve, restore and exhibit vintage vehicles of the 20th century for educational purposes. Learn more at www.stahlsauto.com or call 586-749-1078.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Freeze Frame Image LLC

