Car of theWeek: 1988 Mustang GT convertible

In 2013, I was assigned to cover the Woodward Dream Cruise from Mustang Alley in Ferndale, Mich., where I observed a custom orange-metallic T-top 1988 Mustang GT. According to Bill McClelland, the vehicle’s owner, he personally completed all of its modifications, aside from the bodywork and paint.

A few days later, I invited Bill to have his 1988 Mustang GT photographed at a private airport near Flint for possible magazine publication. We met for the photo shoot on Oct. 12, 2013, and the article later appeared in Mustang Monthly. Afterward, Bill thanked me and mentioned he was looking for another Mustang GT for his son, Blake.

In 2015, Bill contacted me to share his enthusiasm about finding a 1988 Mustang GT convertible locally listed on Craigslist. The vehicle had previously spent much of its life in the southern United States before relocating to Michigan. The 50,000 miles on the odometer indicated it had only been modestly driven — but not babied — during the first 30 years of its life.

At age 14, Black McClelland dreamed of building a Mustang GT his way, and 10 years later, the dream has been fulfilled with this 1988 convertible. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Despite moderate wear to the white paint, gray lower two-tone accents, convertible top and leather interior, the car remained structurally sound — ideal for restoration and customization.

Bill and Blake intended to completely transform the Mustang by replacing many factory components with advanced options from the automotive aftermarket sector. Their goal was to create a truly unique vehicle incorporating numerous custom elements designed personally by Bill and Blake.

Earlier this year, their 1988 Mustang GT convertible build was complete and ready for a photo shoot. We met at the same airport near Flint where I had photographed Bill’s 1988 T-top GT years ago. After photographing both cars together, I focused on Blake’s convertible — shooting it with the top up and down.

The original 5.0-liter V-8 has been beefed up with Scorpion roller rocker arms, an SVE cold air intake and a 70mm throttle body, among other tricks. Note the smooth inner fender panels. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Blake’s journey from inspiration to reality had unfolded over nearly a decade, a testament to both the persistence and strength of Blake and Bill’s father-son bond. At our photo shoot, I learned the McClellands’ garage became more than a workspace; it was a crucible for ideas, skills and shared memories. Through late nights, trial and error and countless cups of coffee, the vision for Blake’s Mustang GT convertible slowly took form. Each setback — whether a back-ordered part, a family matter or an unexpected obstacle — was met with new determination.

As months turned to years, Blake said his automotive knowledge grew alongside his ambition. He learned the subtle art of aligning body panels, the patience required for intricate wiring and the satisfaction of overcoming engineering puzzles. The Mustang GT became not just a car, but a canvas — one where creativity, resourcefulness and attention to detail shaped every decision. Even the smallest improvements were celebrated, with Blake and Bill refining their plans as new technologies emerged and tastes evolved.

By the time the project neared completion, the Mustang GT convertible bore little resemblance to its humble beginnings. It had become a rolling chronicle of lessons learned, skills mastered and the unwavering pursuit of a promise made years earlier.

After completing our photo shoot of Blake’s GT, the pair drove away with the convertible top down, and the stunning Symbiosis Green paint glowing in the evening light. It was a perfect scene for a perfectly completed project.

The fully custom interior includes a Kenwood Double DIN Radio in the dash, Black Cat Custom Automotive green gauge faces, a Lecarra steering wheel with custom green stitching and a rollbar. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Headlamps are Spyder one-piece units with custom projectors and halo rings. Freeze Frame Image LLC

HD Tuning 18x8 reverse-machined wheels are shod with Nitto NT555 tires (245/40ZR18 97W at front and 275/40ZR18 103W at rear). Freeze Frame Image LLC

We’ll leave the details of the Mustang GT’s build to Blake himself:

Building a Mustang GT

From an early age, I was immersed in a family environment that valued classic automobiles and fostered a keen interest in cars from the outset. Unlike my peers, whose preferences leaned toward action figures or sports, I gravitated toward Hot Wheels and LEGO sets — particularly the automotive-themed kits — which quickly became my favored toys. Prior to obtaining my driver’s license, my mother often collected me from school in either my father’s Mustang or her Nissan 300ZX, experiences I greatly anticipated after each school day. Car shows and weekend cruises were always enjoyable opportunities, despite my not yet being able to drive.

At age 14, I expressed to my father a desire to undertake a car restoration project together, hoping to eventually own and drive my personal vehicle. He welcomed the idea, eager for a collaborative “father and son” endeavor, yet remained careful not to pressure me, understanding that could potentially diminish my enthusiasm. Our search began with considerations between a T-top Mustang and a 300ZX, reflecting my appreciation for both American and Japanese domestic market vehicles. Ultimately, practicality and affordability influenced my decision to pursue a Mustang. After an initial attempt to purchase a T-top model fell through, we located a solid 1988 Mustang convertible for $2,500 on Craigslist — a southern vehicle reportedly showing only 50,000 miles.

The convertible’s trunk is filled with the custom subwoofer box with a Mustang badge. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The custom Mustang is outlined with green and illuminates. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Initially hesitant about the convertible’s aesthetics, I proceeded with the acquisition for the sake of owning my own car. In September 2015, we purchased the Mustang GT convertible, at which point I underestimated the scope and complexity of a ground-up restoration. I envisioned using the Mustang as a daily driver following its refurbishment, but soon realized a more practical daily vehicle was necessary; I subsequently acquired a Saturn Aura from relatives in 2016 for that purpose.

That February, my father and I began incremental upgrades, culminating in a manual transmission conversion, suspension enhancement, larger brakes and a five-lug conversion. Our first drive post-conversion occurred in May 2016. Although initially frustrated by the challenge of operating a manual transmission, practice with a pit bike improved my proficiency, which I then applied to smoother car operation. By June 2016, we continued customizations, including the addition of a spoiler, style bar and larger wheels. The car served reliably for events and exhibitions from 2017 to 2019, during which time I came to appreciate the benefits of the convertible configuration.

October 2019 saw the installation of a Cervinis Ram Air hood, aligning with my aesthetic preferences. When the COVID-19 pandemic rendered large gatherings unfeasible in December 2019, I elected to have the Mustang professionally repainted in lieu of a graduation party. This decision initiated a comprehensive tear-down and restoration process. By January 2020, we removed the engine, and upon inspection, confirmed the indicated low mileage. My uncle, Butch Kaznecki, assisted with bodywork, welding new inner fender panels, repairing trunk lid holes and accommodating a side-exit exhaust.

The fuel cap was relocated to the tail panel behind a custom fold-down license plate bracket. Freeze Frame Image LLC

In May 2020, the vehicle was sent to Creative Autosports & Restorations (CAR) for painting, a process extended over 12 months due to workforce challenges, ultimately completed by the shop owner. The Mustang returned from paint in May 2021, and reassembly began. By July 2021, with guidance from my father, I successfully rebuilt the 5.0L V-8 engine. And it was my first. In June 2022, I started the engine independently, marking a significant personal achievement.

Visualizing the final result was aided by digital renderings and a racing simulator I assembled, allowing me to virtually drive the Mustang while physical work progressed from 2022 through 2024. Custom lighting and interior enhancements continued, and in October 2024, the car was roadworthy. Further modifications, including a custom exhaust by BAM (Barry’s Ace Maintenance) concluded in November 2024.

A new grin to the ‘88 Mustang GT is supplied by the Cervinis Stalker front fascia and Cervinis fiberglass ram air hood. Freeze Frame Image LLC

December 2024 brought the profound loss of my grandmother. In her memory, I incorporated her green flashlight into the car with custom trunk trim, ensuring a meaningful connection with her always remains present. By July 2025, all audio system components and trunk trim were installed, and in August 2025, the finished vehicle debuted at the Mustang Alley show during the Woodward Cruise.

This extensive project was only possible with the support of my family, notably my parents and Uncle Butch. The experience provided invaluable technical knowledge and served as a deeply meaningful father-and-son collaboration, one I will always hold in high regard.

The blessing of a ‘father and son’ project

A mother’s perspective

As Blake’s Mom, I couldn’t be more proud of all of his accomplishments, especially finishing his Mustang. Through all the delays and unfortunate family events, he was able to stay the course and get to the finish line. It wasn’t easy, and the struggles with this project were very real. Everything led to this point, and what an honor to be featured in a professional photo shoot for a magazine!

Blake while removing the GT’s instrument panel. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Mustang GT as purchased by 14-year-old Blake in 2015. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Blake and his dad worked tirelessly to make this build a very unique show stopper. His face lit up with such pride when he brought home a first-place trophy at his first judged car show. I am truly thankful and blessed to be the mom of such a special young man! Congratulations, Blake, and enjoy all your hard work! — Tania McClelland

Blake pictured while converting the wheel hubs from four to five lugs. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Father and son with the GT repainted Custom Symbiosis Green mixed by Creative Autosports & Restoration (CAR). Freeze Frame Image LLC

A father’s perspective

The wish for any father is to have his son take interest in his hobbies and to spend quality time together in life with his son. As much as I wanted to have my son join me in the garage to work on cars, I did not want to force him and have him reject it. I knew he loved Hot Wheels and riding in my Mustang, so I knew there was a chance that he may someday get the car bug.

When going to car shows, he started telling the story of my Mustang when people came over to look at it. Once I built my wife, Tania, her Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo convertible, I could see the excitement grow. One wonderful day when my son was 14, he approached me and asked if we could work on a car together. It was amazing to hear the moment that I was waiting for, and I had to hold back my excitement. I asked Blake, ‘What did you have in mind? Are you willing to get your hands dirty?’ He responded, “As long as it’s a car for me.” That is when the journey began to evolve, and I knew the car legacy would continue in our family.

Green lighting is used throughout the Mustang GT, including on the undercarriage. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Once we found the 1988 convertible Mustang GT, he was committed. The timeless hours, the stages of completion and the challenges we solved together built a bond that is priceless. My son has become a sponge for knowledge, and the projects became a great learning tool for him mechanically and electrically. Now that he is going to college, I see how he is developing into a tremendous engineer His degree is in mechatronics, which is a blend of both. I’m extremely proud of Blake and grateful to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience with my son.

I thank my wife for her patience and time that she has given up for the hours we spent in the garage. This was a gift in our lives that brought us together, and I can only hope for others to experience this. I now realize how rare this opportunity was and know it was a blessing. — Bill McClelland

Blake McClelland with his recently finished 1988 Mustang GT project. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Blake’s 1988 Mustang GT convertible with his father’s 1988 Mustang GT T-top that helped to inspire the convertible project. Freeze Frame Image LLC

