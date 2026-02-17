Car of the Week: 1968 AMX-R prototype

In the 1960s, American Motors Corp. toyed with bringing back the rumble seat found on some prewar coupes and convertibles. Brooks Stevens and James “Jim” Jeffords liked the idea for AMC’s new AMX muscle car, and proposed incorporating a version of the “Ramble Seat,” but only this prototype with it was built. Freeze Frame Image LLC

In January 1966, American Motors Corp. unveiled its first prototype featuring a “Ramble Seat,” the company’s updated version of the prewar rumble seat placed where the trunk compartment would be. Although the production 1968 AMX two-seater did not include the Ramble Seat, the concept remained influential.

James “Jim” Jeffords, former Milwaukee-area racer and manager of AMC’s 1968 Javelin Trans Am campaign, partnered with designer Brooks Stevens, also of Milwaukee, to design the custom AMX-R featuring a Ramble Seat. The feature would have added open-air riding for rear-seat passengers of the two-seat AMX, which was a shortened version of the four-passenger AMC Javelin fastback coupe.

Constructed on Dec. 11, 1967, the featured AMX-R prototype was assembled two months prior to the public release of the AMX in February 1968. It was sent to Dave Puhl’s House of Kustoms in Palatine, Ill., for modification, as House of Kustoms had worked on other AMC prototypes. In six weeks time, Puhl extensively modified the AMX, preserving its original concept. He replaced the fastback rear window with a vertical, removable Plexiglas panel, rebuilt the deck for fold-open seating and created an air dam designed to channel airflow over the roof and rumble seat occupants. The AMX-R also featured rear suspension upgrades to accommodate the extra weight. Puhl lowered the car and stiffened the rear springs, and also swapped the 14-in. wheels for 15-in. Spyder wheels. Additionally, the hood was modified, the car was sprayed with custom paint and the AMX-R was given unique and more plush upholstery with more seat padding and upgraded carpet. The exterior was also dressed with unique “AMX-R” and “Jeffords” scripts.

The Ramble Seat-equipped AMX-R featured custom upholstery that matched front and back. Note the foot pads on the rear deck for Ramble Seat entry and egress. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The AMX-R’s custom paint was an eye-catching Candy Apple Red complemented by flat-black paint on the ram air-type hood that came to be called a “Shadow Mask” hood treatment.

Jeffords and Stevens intended to manufacture a limited number of AMX-R cars and distribute them via AMC dealerships. To attract attention, they showcased the AMX-R as a pace car at several Trans Am races. Ultimately, however, AMC did not support the initiative, resulting in only one prototype — the Puhl-built model — ever being produced. Jeffords’ and Stevens’ plan had been to offer the Ramble seat on 500 production AMXes, making the AMX-R a distinctive and unique prototype. In the end, AMC decided that if performance junkies wanted to seat four people, the four-passenger Javelin upon which the production AMX was based satisfied any need.

Additionally, there were several other significant obstacles that prevented the AMX-R prototype from reaching serial production. These challenges included safety and product liability concerns, AMC’s refusal to sell vehicles for modification, and a strong negative reaction from consumer advocate Ralph Nader regarding the exposed exterior seating concept.

The unique lip at the back of the roof functioned as an air dam to push air above the Ramble Seat passengers. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Although the AMX-R never entered full production, its special blacked-out hood treatment later appeared as the “Shadow Mask” option on the 1970 AMX models, leaving a lasting influence on subsequent designs.

Landing the AMX-R

While the AMX-R was making its PR rounds back in 1968, Darryl A. Salisbury, of Vicksburg, Mich., had just returned from five years of overseas service with the U.S. Air Force. Soon after his return, his father showed him an article on the AMX-R in the October issue of Rod & Custom that ended with, “How would you like to have one sitting in your driveway?” Little did Salisbury know one day it would be parked in his driveway.

In 1984, Salisbury was president of the American Motors Owners Association when the AMX-R was displayed at the club’s annual convention. By that time, the car was owned by the Brooks Stevens Museum, and it was for sale. Darryl Salisbury inquired about buying the car and six months later, the museum curator called to say that Bob Stevens, the late editor of Cars & Parts magazine, designer Dick Teague, and the late Duane Mackie, then the editor at Collectible Automobile magazine, believed that Salisbury would be a great caretaker for the AMX-R.

No AMX had a rear seat in the passenger cabin. Note the nearly vertical installation of the AMX-R’s removable rear window. Freeze Frame Image LLC

After sitting neglected for a decade, Salisbury and his brother-in-law Brian Moyer began restoring the car. The AMX-R was complete and despite its very low mileage, it was in poor condition from years of basement storage before Stevens owned it. Even today, the former show car shows just 5,200 miles.

The restoration took 10 years, but the award-winning outcome justified the effort. Salisbury said the car drives like his other AMXes, although the Ramble Seat is uncomfortable with its single long seat belt for both passengers.

Launching the AMX

AMC orchestrated the mid-model-year debut of the AMX with a strong emphasis on its sports car capabilities. To highlight its performance credentials, AMC invited automotive journalists to Daytona, creating an environment that showcased the car’s strengths on a renowned racing stage. AMC also entered into a marketing partnership with Playboy Enterprises to broaden the AMX’s appeal among a youthful, trend-conscious audience. The introduction to AMC dealers was equally distinctive, with meetings held at nine different Playboy Clubs, ensuring dealer engagement and enthusiasm for the new model.

The AMX-R featured custom upholstery on the seats and extra-plush carpeting. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The AMX was officially unveiled to the public on Feb. 24, 1968, strategically timed five months after the release of the four-passenger Javelin and the other AMC vehicles for the 1968 model year. AMC positioned the AMX as “the only American sports car that costs less than $3,500,” appealing to buyers seeking performance more affordable than a Corvette. Advertisements depicted a helmeted race driver at the starting line in a sporty AMX, reinforcing the car’s readiness to reach speeds of up to 125 mph, underlining its competitive spirit.

Designed as a two-seater, the sporty AMX targeted a specific, well-defined niche in the market. Its unique attributes succeeded in attracting younger customers to AMC showrooms in unprecedented numbers. Automotive journalists responded enthusiastically, frequently describing the AMX as a “handsome two-seater with American-style acceleration and European-style handling.” Extensive road tests across varied terrains confirmed these impressions, with reviewers often declaring the AMX to be among the best-looking cars produced in the United States.

AMC optimistically advertised it would limit production of the AMX to 10,000 units for 1968, but only 6,725 of this “halo model” were built that model year.

The instrument panel of the AMX-R was unchanged from the production AMX and Javelin. Freeze Frame Image LLC

All 1968 AMX models were equipped with four-barrel carbureted AMC small-block V-8 engines, available in three versions: a 290-cid V-8 engine producing 225 hp (N-code); a 343-cid V-8 engine delivering 290 hp (T-code); and the 390-cid V-8 “AMX” engine, which was introduced with the AMX model and generated 315 hp and 425 lb.-ft. of torque (X-code). While these engines shared external dimensions, their internal construction varied. The 290 featured smaller intake and exhaust valves, thinner block webbing and a nodular iron crankshaft. The 343 received larger valves and thicker webbing, whereas the 390 was distinguished by a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods instead of cast iron, along with larger 2.250-inch rod bearings compared to the 2.090-inch bearings in the smaller engines.

A BorgWarner T-10 four-speed manual transmission came standard on the AMX, complemented by specialized traction bars, a dual exhaust system and wider tires to enhance traction. As an alternative, buyers could opt for the “Shift-Command” three-speed automatic transmission (BorgWarner model M-11B or M-12) with manual shifting capability and a floor console-mounted shifter.

The popular “Go-Package” was available for models equipped with the four-barrel 343 or 390 engines. This package added power-assisted front disc brakes, a “Twin-Grip” differential, E70x14 red-stripe performance tires on 6-inch-wide steel road wheels, heavy-duty suspension with thicker sway bars, an upgraded cooling system and other performance enhancements. Additionally, AMC dealers offered a broad selection of specialized performance parts, organized under the “Group 19” catalog heading, which allowed customers to further tailor their AMX to their performance preferences.

Despite its performance prowess, good looks and rave reviews, the 1968 AMX was never a top-selling muscle car and today, they are rare. But none

is as rare as the AMX-R.

A grab handle on the inside of the sail panels was provided for Ramble Seat riders. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The tail end of the rear quarter panel featured a foot step integrated into the body for access to the Ramble Seat. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The standard 14-in. AMX wheels were replaced with 15-in. Spyder wheels on the AMX-R for a unique look. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The lid to the “ramble seat” received an AMX-R badge matching the hood and was most visible when the lid was lifted. Freeze Frame Image LLC

The hood featured the AMX-R badge and the Jeffords name as a nod to its brainchild. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Angelo Van Bogart

