Bidding was pretty slow — only up to $4,600 — the last time we checked on this little beauty at www.bringatrailer.com, but we hope it gets some more love than that! The rear-engined NSU micro-car has been wonderfully restored and comes in glorious Audi Red. It’s a 1,200-lb., air-cooled, four-speed fun machine. Think what a blast you’d have in the local parade or cruise night in this thing! We love it!

